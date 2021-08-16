Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

How to Divide and Conquer Your Next Project (Without a Turf War)

By Kyle Hoepne r
architecturaldigest.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen mapping out the terrain for a joint design project, “there always has to be a respectful pull between every party that’s involved,” says Connecticut designer Amy Aidinis Hirsch, who has worked with multiple collaborators on residences from Wyoming to The Bahamas. Stakeholders all have a primary role to play, but the boundaries between those roles can be fuzzy indeed, with overlapping areas of potential authority for the architect, interior designer, contractor, landscape architect, and sometimes other participants as well. Who picks the range hood in the kitchen? Well, it depends.

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turf War
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
TV & VideosDesign Milk

DMTV Milkshake: Leah Ring on Creating a More Colorful World

A world designed by Leah Ring would be a cavalcade of color. You can see it in her Los Angeles home – which she shares with her artist partner, Adam DeBoer – her clients’ interiors, and in her product design (including the acrylic vessel from which she pulls this week’s questions). Leah Ring’s world seems like a window into a more exuberant future – and in this week’s DMTV Milkshake, she shares how even the most monochromatically minded among us can transition to a brighter space. “I think you can introduce it in really small ways that really make a big impact,” she says. “It could be as small as a welt on a pillow in a super weird, bright color like chartreuse,” she says. “Maybe you want to keep your walls white, but like what about painting the window trim a bright cobalt? Think about introducing it in little ways if you’re afraid of color – that can have a huge impact and will make the space feel so much more thoughtful and custom.”
Home & Gardenarchitecturaldigest.com

7 Homes With Alfresco Kitchens to Fulfill Your Outdoor Entertaining Dreams

Why limit yourself to a lawn with just a grill when you can own a home that has a full-on outdoor kitchen? It may just be the ultimate amenity these days, according to Liz Hogan, a real estate agent with Compass in Miami who says that outdoor kitchens add an entire extra room to your property and are a prime asset when it comes to entertaining.
Interior DesignTampa Bay News Wire

Tabletop Materials That Are Perfect for Businesses

Whether it’s a hotel lobby, a hotel guest room, a restaurant, a medical office, or a bar, the furniture, especially the tabletops, attracts the attention of those who frequent these businesses. The durability and ease of maintenance of your tabletops are important considerations as well. As a result, the material...
Home & Gardenmontecristomagazine.com

Beyond the Veil: A Private Family Retreat in Vancouver by Measured Architecture

Anyone in Greater Vancouver building a new home or renovating an old one at the tail end of the last century or the beginning of this one could scarcely avoid being influenced by the permanently exaggerated, perpetually yoyoing real estate market and the fear that even the smallest introduction of architectural adventure or personal preference could mean taking a bath when it came time to sell.
Interior DesignDezeen

National Design Academy spotlights ten student interior design projects

A restaurant repurposed from old shipping containers and a Japandi-style coffee shop are included in Dezeen's latest school show by the National Design Academy. Also included is a French restaurant inspired by 1920's art-deco design and a townhouse interior in central Moscow that references the 1960s. National Design Academy. School:...
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Comfort-Focused Minimalist Homes

The Armadale House blends minimalism and domestic warmth to create an unlikely harmonious design scheme. Designed as a collaborative effort between Conrad Architects and Mim Design, the contemporary home is located in Melbourne's Armadale suburb. Representing the perfect balance between interiors and architecture, the Armadale House boasts a subtle minimalist...
Interior DesignVogue

Transform Your Backyard Into a Design Wonderland With These Patio Dining Sets

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When designing our homes, we tend to focus on the interiors; outdoor spaces—furnished with one of the best patio dining sets, a rug, and maybe some lighting—are often an afterthought. Instead, we fill our Pinterest boards with photos of Mario Bellini’s Camaleonda couch or the latest in mid-century modern decor. Maybe it’s a Wabi-Sabi moment we’re going for; in that case, paper moon lamps and lime wash walls are definitely part of the plan. By selecting the aesthetic of our interiors and the pieces that will come to define our lives, we’re creating more than just a space but a mood. So why stop indoors?
Relationship Advicebrides.com

How to Divide Wedding Tasks Based on Your Different Skill Sets

“It’s the bride’s day” is one phrase that should be retired. Sure, there are always exceptions (some grooms just prefer to be hands-off), but most couples are now opting to plan their big day together. Hooray for this long-overdue redefinition of gender norms, especially in a time where we also celebrating LGBTQIA+ marriage.
Lifestylehomedit.com

Complete Your Workshop with the Best Dowel Jig for Woodworking Projects

Are you ready to install that new kitchen cabinet but are terrified of working with dowels? Luckily for you, today’s topic is all about dowel jigs. We’re going to teach you what they’re for, how to use them, and how to pick the best one based on factors such as price, durability, and what you need it for.
Interior DesignMySanAntonio

Transform your outdoor space with these 6 room concepts

(BPT) - Homeowners’ preferences are shifting, with 90% of Americans agreeing their outdoor space is more valuable than ever before. Before the pandemic, they looked to build entertainment areas, focusing on hosting large and mid-size get-togethers. Now, homeowners’ interests are leaning toward outdoor spaces that play a more integral role in their everyday lives, addressing restoration, relaxation and connection.
Interior Designhomedit.com

Beautiful Marble Shower Designs And The Decors That Surround Them

Marble, although in a limited supply, continues to be a very popular material, especially in bathrooms. Marble bathroom counters, floors and walls are appreciated for their refined and elegant look. But before you fall in love with its beauty, you should take some time to consider all the important facts...
Vienna, VAnorthernvirginiamag.com

Home Transformation: A Cozy Kitchen and Living Room with Perfect Flow

This Vienna home was recently remodeled to beat kitchen traffic jams and make for a seamless flow between living room and kitchen. As we’ve all shifted to spending more time in our homes, the flow of your house has become more critical than ever. Your kitchen and living space need to be flexible enough to account for working at the island during the weekday, hosting on a Saturday evening, and getting some heavy cooking done on a Sunday afternoon. It needs to be open enough for people to move about freely, while homey enough that you actually want to spend time in it.
AstronomyAccuWeather

A full moon unlike any other in 2021 to rise this weekend

The weekend will feature an uncommon event in the night sky, although for those that don’t know what is happening, it may go unnoticed. A full moon is set to rise on Saturday evening, appearing similar to others that rise throughout the year, but this one will be different than every other full moon in 2021. Saturday night’s full moon will be a blue moon.
Beauty & FashionHGTV

Farmhouse Design Style 101

American farmhouse “style” was initially a matter of practicality: a wide, deep, apron-front sink simplified chores, you needed a long, sturdy table to serve your whole household, and room-spanning, hand-hewn, exposed ceiling beams were ubiquitous (because they kept your house standing). Just 1% of us live on farms these days, but following their recipe for warm, welcoming spaces is as easy as pie. Gather ingredients like these to bring the farm to your table (and chairs, walls, floors … you get the idea).
Interior Designarchitecturaldigest.com

Honey Dijon’s Etsy Creator Collab is a Physical Manifestation of Joy

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. International jet-setter and DJ extraordinaire Honey Dijon has partnered with Etsy on an exclusive collection of bold home decor, fashion, art, and more...
Beauty & Fashionmymixfm.com

‘The sinister attracted me’: Brazilian tattoo artist morphs into devil look-alike

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian tattoo artist Michel Faro Prado has taken body modification to a new level by transforming himself into a devil look-alike. Prado, known on social media as Diabao Praddo or Devil Praddo, changed his appearance by tattooing 80% of his body, reducing his nose size and removing one of his ring fingers to mimic a claw-like hand. He also has sharpened fangs and implanted horns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy