Shrek Is Officially A Hypebeast Now, Thanks To Supreme

Cover picture for the articleSupreme released its Fall 2021 lookbook on Monday, revealing upcoming collaborations, coveted accessories, and an homage to the beloved movie Shrek. The brand’s signature logo goes green and features those oh-so familiar ogre ears, which can be found on a black tee, embroidered on beanies, and across three skate decks.

