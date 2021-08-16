Laguna Woods board revises financial requirements
The United Laguna Woods Mutual board passed a resolution that will revise the financial requirements for prospective new members during a regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 10. Currently, a prospective member needs to submit verification of assets equal to the purchase price of the unit plus $125,000. However, in regards to applicants in ownership of multiple properties, they now need to demonstrate assets exceeding total mortgage obligations as proposed, as stated in a Village Management Services staff report.www.ocregister.com
