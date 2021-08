The Shiho Clan once ruled the Jwar Isles, but they were broken by the Prefecture of Ryu and scattered. Now, the return of the Shiho Hiroto, The Black Eagle has rallied the remnants of the clan, and a storm brews to sweep across the Isles. As the Shiho Clan draws its strength, the scattered forces become available for Bushido. There have been a few releases for the Shiho clan building up in previous release waves, but now there is a Shiho Clan Starter Set, along with several other releases available. In this article, we're going to look at the Shiho Clan Faction Starter SEt, along with catching up with Jason Enos, the Lead Developer for Bushido about what the Shiho brings to the table and also reveal a brand new profile for the clan.