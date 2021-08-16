Cancel
U.S. Politics

The US Carefully Documented Its Total Failure in Afghanistan for 12 Years

Vice
 4 days ago
America’s two decade long war in Afghanistan is over. The Taliban has taken Kabul, president Ashraf Ghani has fled, and planes are flying out of Kabul airport bearing American allies and personnel. The speed at which the U.S.-backed Afghan government fell is only shocking if you haven’t been reading the U.S. government's own reports, which for years have been documenting its failed reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan. The U.S. has wasted billions of dollars, thousands of lives, and millions of hours trying to rebuild Afghanistan, and recorded its failures in stunning detail in reports available to anyone who wants to read them.

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

Ashraf Ghani
