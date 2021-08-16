Cancel
Public Health

Five Things for Monday, including vaccine passports and good fire news

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Good morning. We are back for another week. Here are Five Things for Monday. There is a lot happening with Covid as Oregon struggles through its summer surge. The new mask mandate took effect Friday, the same day Gov. Kate Brown deployed 1,500 National Guard members to assist hospitals. On Sunday, the Oregonian tried to dissect who was to blame among state and county leaders for the slow response to the new crisis, and checked in with Portlanders' feelings about re-masking.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Portland, OR

Five Things for Friday, including inside Vancouver's boom

Good morning. Happy Friday. Here are Five Things to cap the week. Which Portland-area county has had higher population growth, median income and annual job growth? It's the one not in Oregon. For our cover story this week, we cross the Columbia to report on the rise of Vancouver and its neighboring Clark County communities. One of the big things happening in Portland's twin city is the redevelopment of its waterfront, and we have that covered, too.
Public Health
Portland Business Journal

Five Things for Friday, including heat, herd immunity and taxes

Good morning. It's Friday. Here are Five Things to ease into the weekend. Maybe it's a good new/bad news thing. Or just a bad news/bad news thing. Oregon is speeding toward herd immunity, but not in a good way. Immunity is thought to come when 90% of the population is not at risk for infection, either through vaccination or previous infection. And the latter category is the one that is growing quickly, PBJ health writer Elizabeth Hayes reports this morning.
Public Health

Vaccine passports becoming common

NEWPORT, R.I. — Ready to go out on the town before summer ends? In parts of the U.S., you might have to carry your COVID-19 vaccine card or a digital copy to get into restaurants, bars, nightclubs and outdoor music festivals. After resisting the divisive concept of vaccine passports through...
Oregon State
Portland Business Journal

Five Things for Wednesday, including Nike pay and Amazon's Oregon investments

Good morning. Here are Five Things for a heat-domed, re-masked Wednesday. Anyone with an eye on Oregon's soaring rate of Covid cases and hospitalizations should not be surprised by yesterday's news that Oregon will have another mask mandate. Gov. Kate Brown announced the move in tandem with an OHSU forecast that the state could have a 500-bed shortfall if hospitalizations continue at the current rate.
Public Health
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Indiana State

Indiana ramping up COVID-19 testing again

After scaling back coronavirus testing last month, Indiana is ramping back up. Indiana is redeploying National Guard troops who helped nursing homes at the height of the pandemic last winter. Troops will assist local health departments with testing. State health commissioner Kris Box says the state department is returning staffers to testing duty, and says she expects to announce a deal next month with an outside group to expand testing further in October.
Boston, MA

Janey announces indoor mask mandate in Boston

Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey on Friday announced a new requirement that people wear masks in indoor public spaces in the city in order to limit the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19. The mandate is effective on Fri., Aug. 27. Janey had resisted calls in recent weeks to...
Public Health
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Food & Drinks
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Alabama State
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
Mississippi State
Black Enterprise

Mississippi Newborn Becomes Orphan After Both Parents Die From COVID-19

An anonymous newborn baby girl in Mississippi has been left orphaned after losing both parents to COVID-19. While discussing the “real” impacts of COVID-19 during a Zoom meeting with the Gulf Coast Business Council, Ochsner Health System CEO Wilson Thomas revealed the young girl’s story, AL.com reports. Thomas said the mother of the now-childless newborn was 32 weeks into her pregnancy when she was admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment.

