Five Things for Monday, including vaccine passports and good fire news
Good morning. We are back for another week. Here are Five Things for Monday. There is a lot happening with Covid as Oregon struggles through its summer surge. The new mask mandate took effect Friday, the same day Gov. Kate Brown deployed 1,500 National Guard members to assist hospitals. On Sunday, the Oregonian tried to dissect who was to blame among state and county leaders for the slow response to the new crisis, and checked in with Portlanders' feelings about re-masking.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0