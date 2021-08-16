This Online Learning Platform is Used by Deloitte and Bloomberg

Incremental learning of semantic segmentation has emerged as a promising strategy for visual scene interpretation in the open- world setting. However, it remains challenging to acquire novel classes in an online fashion for the segmentation task, mainly due to its continuously-evolving semantic label space, partial pixelwise ground-truth annotations, and constrained data availability. To ad- dress this, we propose an incremental learning strategy that can fast adapt deep segmentation models without catastrophic forgetting, using a streaming input data with pixel annotations on the novel classes only. To this end, we develop a uni ed learning strategy based on the Expectation-Maximization (EM) framework, which integrates an iterative relabeling strategy that lls in the missing labels and a rehearsal-based incremental learning step that balances the stability-plasticity of the model. Moreover, our EM algorithm adopts an adaptive sampling method to select informative train- ing data and a class-balancing training strategy in the incremental model updates, both improving the e cacy of model learning. We validate our approach on the PASCAL VOC 2012 and ADE20K datasets, and the results demonstrate its superior performance over the existing incremental methods.