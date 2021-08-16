Cancel
Michigan State

Top Remaining Targets for Michigan State in 2022 Class

By Kenny Jordan
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 4 days ago
Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker has had a pretty good last two and a half month on the recruiting trail, picking up 14 commitments since the dead period was lifted on June 1st.

Michigan State now sits at 19 total commitments for the 2022 recruiting class and spots are seemingly becoming more limited with about four months remaining until the early National Signing Day.

There are a few prospects that Michigan State remains high on as of right now in hopes of landing commitments.

Dillon Tatum

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High 2022 athete Dillon Tatum is the top remaining target for Michigan State in this class. The talented senior has heard from the likes of Michigan, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Baylor, Ohio State, Florida and Georgia among his 33 offers. He had narrowed it down to Michigan and Michigan State, however he recently said that Tennessee is now in consideration after a recent spike in interest from Detroit native and Tennessee defensive coordinator, Tim Banks. Tatum's decision will likely come in the next week or two as he plans on committing before his senior season starts. Tatum was originally being recruited as a running back but is now viewed as a safety by Michigan State.

Audavion Collins

Covington (Ga.) Newton cornerback Audavion Collins came out with a top five yesterday afternoon which included Michigan State, Tennessee, Indiana, Mississippi State and UCF as the finalists in his recruitment. He plans to commit next Wednesday, August 25. Collins took an official visit to Michigan State back on June 11. Michigan State currently has two cornerbacks committed in the class in Shannon Blair and Ade Willie, and possibly a third with Trejuan Holloman who is committed to Michigan State for basketball despite being a top 500 football prospect as well.

Jalil Martin

Chicago Kenwood Academy athlete Jalil Martin is another prospect that the coaching staff remains high on. Martin can play both wide receiver and cornerback but most programs project him on the defensive side in college. Martin has 13 offers from the likes of Michigan State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Colorado and Illinois among others. A decision doesn't seem like it will be made in the near future as Martin plans on taking visits into his senior season before making a decision before Signing Day in December.

Ka'Marii Landers

Dearborn (Mich.) Fordson offensive tackle Ka'Marii Landers is the lone offensive line prospect on this list as the Spartans already have four commitments in the class and have limited spots available. Landers has delayed his commitment several times in the last few months with no real timeline set now. Landers was down to Michigan State and Kentucky at one point and both schools are still in the running. It's somewhat unclear if any other programs have entered as possible destinations for Landers, who has 11 offers from Indiana, Michigan, Oregon and Nebraska among others.

SpartanNation

SpartanNation

East Lansing, MI
SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

