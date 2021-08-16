Cancel
NBA summer league: Former Vols' update

By Ken Lay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJiRI_0bT7JNfR00

The NBA’s MGM Resorts summer league continued Sunday with four former University of Tennessee players in competition.

Seven former Vols: Yves Pons (Memphis); Jordan Bowden (Brooklyn); Jaden Springer (Philadelphia); Keon Johnson (Los Angeles Clippers); Kyle Alexander (Phoenix); Jordan Bone (Indiana) and Admiral Schofield (Atlanta) are competing in the summer league in Las Vegas, Nevada, which tipped off on Aug. 8 and runs through Tuesday.

Sunday’s scores:

Los Angeles Clippers 94, Utah 90

Brooklyn 104, San Antonio 100

Minnesota 99, Philadelphia 96 OT

Memphis 96, Chicago 91

Below are stats from Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8YNi_0bT7JNfR00
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315vqh_0bT7JNfR00
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKJgB_0bT7JNfR00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbI4a_0bT7JNfR00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

LAS VEGAS – As the 2021 NBA Summer League commences in Las Vegas, the Duke men's basketball program is well represented with nine players on summer league rosters. The Las Vegas league has all 30 NBA teams in action over the next 10 days, and includes Duke's most recent first-round draft pick, Jalen Johnson, suiting up for the Atlanta Hawks.

