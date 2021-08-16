NBA summer league: Former Vols' update
The NBA’s MGM Resorts summer league continued Sunday with four former University of Tennessee players in competition.
Seven former Vols: Yves Pons (Memphis); Jordan Bowden (Brooklyn); Jaden Springer (Philadelphia); Keon Johnson (Los Angeles Clippers); Kyle Alexander (Phoenix); Jordan Bone (Indiana) and Admiral Schofield (Atlanta) are competing in the summer league in Las Vegas, Nevada, which tipped off on Aug. 8 and runs through Tuesday.
Sunday’s scores:
Los Angeles Clippers 94, Utah 90
Brooklyn 104, San Antonio 100
Minnesota 99, Philadelphia 96 OT
Memphis 96, Chicago 91
Below are stats from Sunday.
