America’s Most Popular Pickup Trucks

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a slow year for new auto sales in the United States. However, new car sales have since rebounded, up 28% in the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period the previous year -- and many of the vehicles driving that growth are pickup trucks.

As a segment, pickup trucks are not as popular with American motorists as crossovers, which are essentially a cross between a passenger car and an SUV. Still, more pickup trucks are sold in the U.S. market than any other country in the world, and the three best-selling vehicles in the U.S. so far this year are all pickup trucks. Combined, the three top sellers accounted for nearly 12% of all new vehicle sales. These are the cars that stay on dealer lots the longest .

Using vehicle sales figures compiled by GoodCarBadCar, an auto industry data company, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most popular pickup trucks in America. We ranked all 13 mass production pickup truck models available in the United States by total sales in the first half of 2021. Base MSRP figures are for the 2021 model year for each vehicle.

Heavy-duty work trucks notwithstanding, pickups are generally divided into two segments: compact or midsize, and full-size. In the U.S., full-size trucks dominate the market. Four of the five best selling pickups this year are full-size and are manufactured by one of the Big Three American automakers. The one midsize truck to rank among the five best sellers is made by Toyota.

While they are not known for their fuel efficiency, pickup trucks appeal to a wide range of American motorists for their capability and versatility. In addition to traditional functionality that has historically made them popular, such as towing and hauling capacity, many modern pickups can comfortably fit a family of five. Others, especially some in the midsize segment, are specially built to withstand the rigors of off-road driving. Here is a look at the most and least dependable cars in 2021 .

13. GMC Canyon

> Total sales in first half of 2021: 12,490 units

> Year-over-year sales change: +28.6% from same period in 2020

> Best sales month in first half of 2021: March -- 2,572 units sold

> Base model MSRP: $26,800

The GMC Canyon is struggling to gain market share in the midsize pickup truck segment. Introduced for the 2004 model year as a replacement for the slightly smaller Sonoma pickup, GMC has sold only 12,490 Canyons this year, the fewest of any pickup model available in the United States.

Redesigned for the 2015 model year, the Canyon is mechanically similar to the Chevy Colorado, a much more popular midsize pickup. Available in multiple trim levels, a fully-loaded Canyon comes with a sticker price of around $45,000, though the basic model is considerably cheaper at $26,800.

12. Nissan Titan

> Total sales in first half of 2021: 17,775 units

> Year-over-year sales change: +45.7% from same period in 2020

> Best sales month in first half of 2021: April & June -- 3,482 units sold

> Base model MSRP: $36,950

The Nissan Titan is the least popular full-size pickup in the United States. Though the 17,775 units sold in the first half of 2021 represent a 45.7% increase from the same period last year, sales still lag behind all other full-size pickups by tens of thousands of units.

The Titan was fully redesigned for the 2017 model year, but still lacks many of the amenities its competitors boast. Other, more popular full-size models have greater towing capacity, fuel economy, and cabin quality. The Titan comes in a variety of configurations and trim levels and ranges in price from around $37,000 up to $59,680.

11. Honda Ridgeline

> Total sales in first half of 2021: 24,370 units

> Year-over-year sales change: +68.0% from same period in 2020

> Best sales month in first half of 2021: March -- 6,081 units sold

> Base model MSRP: $36,490

The Ridgeline is the only pickup truck offered by Japanese automaker Honda. First introduced for the 2006 model year, the truck was discontinued in 2014 but was fully redesigned and reintroduced for the 2017 model year. Though the Ridgeline is lauded by industry experts for its crash-test safety, interior space, and smooth ride, it lacks the off-road capability and towing capacity of many competitors.

Depending on trim level and appearance package, the Ridgeline's sticker price ranges from $36,490 to $43,920. Sales of the truck have been disappointing as it lags in popularity behind nearly every other vehicle in the compact and midsize truck segment, selling fewer than 25,000 units in the first six months of 2021.

10. Nissan Frontier

> Total sales in first half of 2021: 26,394 units

> Year-over-year sales change: +38.4% from same period in 2020

> Best sales month in first half of 2021: April & June -- 5,272 units sold

> Base model MSRP: $27,190

Japanese automaker Nissan sold only 26,394 units of its compact pickup, the Frontier, in the first half of 2021. Trailing much of the competition, the pickup has not been updated in a meaningful way since its second generation iteration was introduced in 2005. After a decade and a half without redesign, the Frontier has below average gas mileage, limited towing capacity, and outdated technology, according to industry experts.

The sticker price for 2021 Frontiers ranges from $27,190 to $37,890. Nissan is introducing a fully redesigned third generation Frontier for the 2022 model year.

9. Chevrolet Colorado

> Total sales in first half of 2021: 38,859 units

> Year-over-year sales change: -5.8% from same period in 2020

> Best sales month in first half of 2021: March -- 8,670 units sold

> Base model MSRP: $25,200

The Chevrolet Colorado is one of only three pickup truck models to report a year-over-year sales decline from the first half of 2020 to the first half of 2021, partially due to the microchip shortage. Despite a 5.8% sales slump, the midsize truck remains more popular than others in its class, such as the Honda Ridgeline and GMC Canyon.

The Colorado, introduced 2004 as a replacement for the S-10 compact pickup and fully redesigned for the 2015 model year, is available in a variety of trim levels, as well as a gasoline V6 engine and a four-cylinder diesel. Industry experts give the Colorado high marks for its high towing capacity and smooth ride and handling. The 2021 Colorado starts at $25,200 and tops out at $44,200.

8. Toyota Tundra

> Total sales in first half of 2021: 43,865 units

> Year-over-year sales change: -10.3% from same period in 2020

> Best sales month in first half of 2021: May -- 9,595 units sold

> Base model MSRP: $34,025

The Toyota Tundra is the most popular full-size pickup sold by a foreign automaker in the U.S., with the Tundra sales volume more than double Nissan Titan's sales volume in the first half of 2021. Still, at just under 44,000 units, Tundra sales are down 10.3% year over year, and less than half the sales volume of the full-size offerings from the Big Three American automakers, such as the Ram or Silverado.

Like some other trucks with lackluster sales, the Tundra is somewhat dated, having gone over a decade without a redesign. While the truck is powerful, boasting a 5.7-liter V8 engine that produces 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque, industry experts give the Tundra low marks for fuel economy, ride quality, towing capacity, and its outdated interior.

7. Jeep Gladiator

> Total sales in first half of 2021: 48,784 units

> Year-over-year sales change: +40.1% from same period in 2020

> Best sales month in first half of 2021: April -- 10,117 units sold

> Base model MSRP: $34,385

Introduced in 2019, the Jeep Gladiator is a midsize pickup that is, in many ways, similar to the Wrangler SUV, but with a 5-foot cargo bed. Geared toward off-road enthusiasts, all Gladiator trim levels come standard with four-wheel drive. The Gladiator is also the only convertible truck on the market.

Gladiator sales have surged by 40.1% year over year as Americans have driven nearly 49,000 new models off dealership lots so far this year. Depending on trim level and options, Jeep Gladiator sticker prices range from $34,385 - $44,665.

6. Ford Ranger

> Total sales in first half of 2021: 58,371 units

> Year-over-year sales change: +26.9% from same period in 2020

> Best sales month in first half of 2021: May -- 14,303 units sold

> Base model MSRP: $24,820

The Ford Ranger was originally introduced in the United States for the 1983 model year. Following a redesign for the 1993 model year, the Ranger was discontinued in the United States in 2011. After a long hiatus, Ford reintroduced a redesigned Ranger for the 2019 model year. So far this year, Ford has sold 58,371 Ranger trucks, making it the second most popular midsize pickup in the country, trailing only the Toyota Tacoma.

Industry experts give the Ranger high marks for its towing capacity, handling, and fuel economy. The sticker price for the 2021 Ranger starts at $24,820 and goes as high as $39,035, depending on trim level and options.

5. GMC Sierra

> Total sales in first half of 2021: 138,411 units

> Year-over-year sales change: +29.6% from same period in 2020

> Best sales month in first half of 2021: April & June-- 25,492 units sold

> Base model MSRP: $30,100

The full-size GMC Sierra is one of only five pickup trucks on the market to sell over 100,000 units in the U.S. market in the first half of 2021. So far this year, Americans have driven 138,411 new Sierra trucks off of dealership lots, a 29.6% increase from the same period last year.

The Sierra is available in six trim levels, three cab configurations, and three bed lengths. While industry experts give the truck high marks for a smooth and quiet ride and spacious cabin, the Sierra lacks some of the luxury amenities and towing capacity other rivals offer. GMC Sierras start at $30,100 and can sell for as much as $59,600, depending on trim level and options.

4. Toyota Tacoma

> Total sales in first half of 2021: 139,296 units

> Year-over-year sales change: +33.0% from same period in 2020

> Best sales month in first half of 2021: March -- 26,993 units sold

> Base model MSRP: $26,400

With sales volume of over 139,000 in the first half of 2021 -- a 33% year-over-year increase -- the Toyota Tacoma is the most popular midsize truck in the United States. The Tacoma nameplate was introduced in North America in 1995 and has been in production ever since. Currently on its third generation, which began with the 2016 model year, the 2021 Tacoma has a number of configuration options. The truck is available with a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine and a 3.5-liter V6, six different trim levels, two different bed lengths, and two cab sizes.

The Tacoma gets high marks from industry experts for its off-road capability, infotainment system, and standard features, though other pickups in the midsize segment offer smoother rides and roomier back seats. Sticker prices on new Tacomas range from $26,400 up to $47,030.

3. Chevrolet Silverado

> Total sales in first half of 2021: 291,321 units

> Year-over-year sales change: +9.5% from same period in 2020

> Best sales month in first half of 2021: April & June -- 55,623 units sold

> Base model MSRP: $29,300

The Chevrolet Silverado is one of only three pickup models to sell over a quarter of a million units in the first half of 2021. Introduced as a light-duty pickup in 1999, the Silverado is now in its third generation, which debuted in 2014. A full-size truck, most Silvarado trim levels can haul about 2,000 pounds and tow over 9,000. While the Silvardo excels in power and towing capacity, it trails other full-size pickups in comfort and ride smoothness.

Available in six trim levels and over dozen performance and appearance packages, the MSRP for a Silverado starts at $29,300 and goes as high as $57,700.

2. Ram Pickup

> Total sales in first half of 2021: 313,069 units

> Year-over-year sales change: +27.1% from same period in 2020

> Best sales month in first half of 2021: April & June -- 55,455 units sold

> Base model MSRP: $29,200

With over 313,000 unit sales so far this year, the Ram is the second most popular pickup truck in the United States. Though the truck lacks some standard features and towing capability of other full-size competitors, it gets high marks from industry experts for a roomy and quiet cabin, comfortable seats, smooth ride, engine power, and its infotainment system. The Ram comes standard with a 305-horsepower V6 engine, though a 260-horsepower V6 diesel, a 702-horsepower V8, and two 395-horsepower V8s are also available.

The first Dodge Ram pickup hit American roads in 1981. Starting in 2012, the truck was rebranded simply as Ram. Sticker prices on new Ram pickups range from $29,200 to $70,325.

1. Ford F-Series

> Total sales in first half of 2021: 362,031 units

> Year-over-year sales change: -1.5% from same period in 2020

> Best sales month in first half of 2021: March -- 84,043 units sold

> Base model MSRP: $29,290

The Ford F-Series is not only the best selling pickup truck in the United States, but also the best selling vehicle -- and has been for over 40 years. Though sales of F-Series trucks are down slightly from the same period last year, at 362,031, unit sales top the Ram, the second best selling truck in the country, by nearly 49,000. The new F-150, far and away the most popular F-Series truck, ranges in price from $29,290 to $74,600.

Introduced in the United States in 1948, the F-Series is currently on its 14th generation, which is all new for the 2021 model year. Some attribute the F-Series popularity to its wide range of configuration options -- particularly the F-150. This model offers motorists choices between multiple powertrains, including an all 430-horsepower new hybrid engine, as well as 12 performance and appearance packages and seven trim levels. The F-150 also boasts best in class towing and hauling capabilities. Next year, Ford will release the Lightning, the first-ever all-electric F-150.