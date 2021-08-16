Cancel
Celebrities

Trailblazing 'Star Trek' Actress Nichelle Nichols At The Center Of Conservatorship Battle

By Okla Jones
Essence
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a situation eerily similar to Britney Spears, the three-way struggle over Nichols’ fate involves her only child, her former manager, and a concerned friend. Nichelle Nichols, the actress who helped break television’s color barrier in the 1960s with her portrayal of Lt. Nyota Uhura in Star Trek, is caught at the center of a years-long conservatorship battle, reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Nichelle Nichols
Britney Spears
#Star Trek#Conservatorship#The Los Angeles Times#African American
