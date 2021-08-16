Cancel
Bernardsville, NJ

Bernardsville police hiring, promotion in progress

newjerseyhills.com
 5 days ago

BERNARDSVILLE - Officials are moving forward on plans to hire two replacement patrolmen and to promote a captain within the police department. The Borough Council scheduled a special meeting at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 18, to discuss a resolution regarding "a conditional offer of employment for police officers,'' according to a legal notice sent to this newspaper announcing the meeting. Formal action is expected.

