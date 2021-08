Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Credit Union of America started in 1935 by teachers at Wichita East High School as the “Wichita City Teacher’s Credit Union.” We’ve changed names since then and grown to over $1B in assets and over 84,000 members. We serve everyone with services including, but not limited to – checking, savings, loans (personal, home, auto) and credit cards. We offer competitive rates to all. Staying true to our roots, we have unique services and products specifically for educators and healthcare professionals.