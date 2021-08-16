10 cheekiest balcony moments from royal children at Buckingham Palace
Oh, we do love a good old royal get together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. It's one of the only times the regal kids appear with their parents and grandparents in public, all dressed up in their finery. Of course, there's plenty of scope for mischief as the famous children look out over the crowds of royal fans below, sun streaming in their faces and waiting for the exciting RAF flypast event.www.hellomagazine.com
Comments / 0