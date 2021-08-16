Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

10 cheekiest balcony moments from royal children at Buckingham Palace

By Sophie Hamilton
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh, we do love a good old royal get together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. It's one of the only times the regal kids appear with their parents and grandparents in public, all dressed up in their finery. Of course, there's plenty of scope for mischief as the famous children look out over the crowds of royal fans below, sun streaming in their faces and waiting for the exciting RAF flypast event.

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Prince William
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#The Balcony#The Palace#British Royal Family#Uk#Trooping The Colour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Just Shared Their 1st Photo of Lilibet 2 Months After Her Birth

A birthday surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first Lilibet photo in honor of the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday. Meghan—who turned 40 on Wednesday, August 4—posted a video on her birthday of her and Melissa McCarthy on a Zoom call. The video, which was titled “40×40” and posted on Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation website, showed the Duchess of Sussex and the Gilmore Girls alum on a video chat as Meghan announces a new initiative for her birthday. “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

This Is What Prince George Calls Queen Elizabeth

Prince George was Prince William and Kate Middleton's first born child. While he was the third great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth, he was her very first great-grandson, which was undoubtedly very special. Given this information, it should come as no surprise that George and his great-grandmother have a close relationship that is different than her majesty's relationship with her other 10 great-grandchildren! "It is telling that the Queen, who is expert at not appearing to have any [favorites], goes out of her way to spend time with young George," The Sun reported back in 2019. The outlet also reported that the queen has always done something special for George — she would "[take] time to select little presents that she [would leave] at the foot of George's bed" whenever he would sleep over at Buckingham Palace.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson dazzles in unbelievable princess wedding dress

Sarah, Duchess of York joined HELLO! for an exclusive interview and photoshoot in the beautiful grounds of luxury hotel Coworth Park in Berkshire with photographer David Venni. The proud mother to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice wore a selection of stunning looks for the shoot, styled by Gayle Rinkoff, however,...
Cosmopolitan

This video of the Queen telling off Prince William is going viral

As well as being, well, the most recognisable monarch in the world, the Queen is still a normal mother, grandmother and great-grandmother behind closed doors - and she's proven just that in this latest viral clip. A newly resurfaced video shows the Queen telling off her grandson Prince William (in...
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Prince George in Trouble? Prince William, Kate Extremely Worried About Son's Future

Prince George, the current third reserve to the British throne, might suffer from extreme media scrutiny in the future. As the future King next to Prince William, Prince George started to get the immense spotlight at a young age. This set-up alarms the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, causing them to work harder to protect their children from hateful media coverage.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Sarah Ferguson’s Own History With Jeffrey Epstein May Explain Why She’s So Quick to Defend Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson is busy making the rounds promoting her new book, Her Heart for a Compass, but it’s shining the spotlight back on an old topic that seems to keep circling the royal family: Jeffrey Epstein. While much of the talk surrounding the convicted pedophile is with Prince Andrew, Ferguson does have her own complicated history with the sex offender.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

6 times Sarah Ferguson wowed in her tiara after her royal wedding

Friday 23 July marks 35 years since Sarah Ferguson tied the knot with Prince Andrew . Despite divorcing in 1996, the couple have remained good friends and still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. On her wedding day in 1986, the bride was given the York tiara, believed to...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Offensive Keepsake Prince Charles Kept Close To Him During His Honeymoon With Diana

Prince Charles was certainly an eligible bachelor back in the day. In fact, royal experts say he "had more than 20 relationships over the 13 years between 1967 and 1980," according to the Evening Standard. Interestingly, Charles was in love with a married woman when he was introduced to Princess Diana, according to the new PBS documentary "In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales." Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles met at a polo match, and he was said to be "immediately [and] passionately" in love with her. However, she was married to a man named Andrew Parker Bowles, leaving Charles to merely pine for what he could not have.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Princess Diana's private bedrooms revealed in unearthed photos

Princess Diana lived in several beautiful properties throughout her lifetime, from her childhood home Althorp House where her brother Charles Spencer still resides, to her Kensington Palace apartment she shared with her husband Prince Charles and two young children Prince William and Prince Harry. PHOTOS: 12 rarely-seen photos of Princess...

Comments / 0

Community Policy