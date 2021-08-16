Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’?

NBC's Manifest has been one of the hottest television shows of 2021... ever since it was cancelled shortly after its Season 3 finale but kept on crushing the competition streaming on Netflix. Nothing on Netflix seems to be able to knock Manifest very far down for long, even the recent release of the five films based on the four books of the Twilight saga. Despite Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn Part 1 and Part 2 taking up half the Top 10 list and even overcoming Manifest for a time, Manifest is crushing the numbers again.