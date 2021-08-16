Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’?
Netflix dropped some brand new episodes this weekend — and by brand new, we specifically mean Brand New Cherry Flavor. The glossy horror-thriller takes place in L.A. in the ’90s, and follows a young filmmaker named Lisa Nova (Rosa Salazar) as she attempts to get her filmmaking career off the ground. The dreamy mystery has an original mix of hallucinations, sex, revenge, and kittens, but is that enough to earn it a second season? Let’s find out.decider.com
