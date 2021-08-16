Film Room: Kevin Dotson Bullies The Eagles

Each day our Steelers insiders will provide you with the skinny on the biggest things we are watching in training camp and the preseason. The one big thing: What’s the deal with Kevin Dotson? The second-year guard was a bright spot, maybe the only one, on the offensive line last season (when he got to play). But despite being listed as the starter at left guard on the team’s official depth chart — which even Mike Tomlin admits isn’t worth much — Dotson appears to be yet another Steelers story line worth watching (hello, T.J. Watt and James Washington). He returned to practice for the first time Sunday after missing the first two and a half weeks with an undisclosed injury. And it was a curious choice of words for Tomlin to say he “hasn’t done anything to earn first-team reps.” Yes, Tomlin acknowledged it was great to have Dotson back, but he’s known for saying what he means and meaning what he says, and in this case he could’ve simply said Dotson hadn’t practiced until now, so they’ll wait and see on his progress.