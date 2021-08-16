Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Film Room: Kevin Dotson Bullies The Eagles

By Jonathan Heitritter
Steelers Depot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter missing the beginning of training camp with an ankle injury, Kevin Dotson has been working to get back onto the field and apparently out of HC Mike Tomlin’s doghouse. Tomlin has been pretty blunt in his comments about Dotson over the past couple of weeks, stating “He hasn’t done nothing to earn first-team reps. What are we talking about? He’s a second-year guy that hadn’t worked.”

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Klemm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#The Eagles#Movies#American Football#Espn#Lg#Ol#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin want offensive guard Kevin Dotson to 'earn first-team reps'

PITTSBURGH -- With his offensive line in the midst of a rebuild, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin made it clear Sunday that no one has a guaranteed starting spot. Kevin Dotson, projected to be the starting left guard after a solid rookie season filling in for injuries on the line, didn't work with the first team Sunday -- the first day he's fully participated in training camp this season.
NFLYardbarker

5 Things to Watch Steelers vs. Eagles: Philly, Beware Of Kevin Dotson

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in Philadelphia for their second preseason game this week against their Pennsylvania neighbors, the Eagles. It's still preseason, but for a team with questions, these next three games carry pretty heavy significance. Head coach Mike Tomlin needs to find answers, replacements and underdogs. On a roster with limited "true" starters, Thursday night is another opportunity to find the piece to the puzzle prior to regular season football.
NFLSteelers Depot

Mike Tomlin Explains Why He Decided On Ben Roethlisberger Playing In Preseason This Year

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the opportunity to play four preseason games this year, which had previously been the norm, because they also played in the Hall of Fame game. The third preseason game is often thought of as a tune-up game for the regular season, when most or all of your starters play, and play for a longer period of time, with an actual gameplan tailored to your opponent.
NFLphiladelphiaeagles.com

Eagles have strength in numbers in RB room

There are decisions to make with the 53-man roster, some that will come more easily than others as the three preseason games are played and the Eagles also take into consideration joint practices against the Patriots and the Jets. The cream usually rises to the top, making the cuts more obvious at most positions. One position where it is going to be difficult – and where the Eagles are going to have to think beyond the immediate roster – is running back. In a 17-game schedule, the extra manpower in that room is going to be needed.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles rookie defensive lineman named as biggest X-factor

The Philadelphia Eagles spent a third-round pick on Louisiana Tech’s Milton Williams with the hopes that he’d be able to be plugged in anywhere along the defensive line and make a difference. Williams has the ability to play at defensive end and defensive tackle, making him an appealing player for the Eagles as they look to fine-tune their defense.
NFLPosted by
Tribune-Review

Steelers' Kevin Dotson agrees with Mike Tomlin's decision to put him on 2nd team

As he enters his second NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kevin Dotson is content getting his initial snaps of training camp with the second-team offense. Despite being a projected starter after the departure of the team’s top two guards, Dotson didn’t expect to be thrown immediately into the mix with the first-team offense. That’s particularly true considering an ankle injury kept him from doing any type of team activities for the first two weeks of camp.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

From the Notepad: Kevin Dotson Hasn't Earned Starting Job, Meet Cheddar Bob

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning to prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles, and truthfully, practice is getting a little repetitive. There's always something, though. And today, that something was a 5'11 wide receiver with a cool nickname and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin's words on his thought-to-be starting left guard.
NFLSteelers Depot

Mike Tomlin Praises New G Rashaad Coward; Says G Kevin Dotson Has Yet To Earn First-Team Reps

By the look and sound of things so far during training camp, new Pittsburgh Steelers guard Rashaad Coward is now essentially a lock to make the team’s 53-man roster this summer. Coward a college defensive lineman-turned-offensive lineman, was still working with the Steelers first team offensive line on Sunday even though second-year guard Kevin Dotson has finally started to practice this week. After Sunday’s practice was over with, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked to give his thoughts on Coward, who was signed by the team in late March.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Kevin Dotson’s frustration not with the Steelers, but himself

For fans, there are moments when you take a look at an upcoming roster, and make what seem like safe bets when projecting the lineup. Players who you expect will take the next step in their progression. Players who will continue to improve and excel at their craft. Never do...
NFLSteelers Depot

Mike Tomlin Has ‘No Idea’ If Kevin Dotson Took Step Forward In Return To Field, But The Tape Does

While Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin may have held true to the gist of his comments on second-year offensive lineman Kevin Dotson earlier this week when asked why he was not running with the first team after returning from an ankle injury (he hasn’t earned it, was his response), Thursday night’s game indicated the impermanence of the configuration with Rashaad Coward in the starting lineup.
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Skinny Post: Steelers camp now has another subplot in Kevin Dotson

Each day our Steelers insiders will provide you with the skinny on the biggest things we are watching in training camp and the preseason. The one big thing: What’s the deal with Kevin Dotson? The second-year guard was a bright spot, maybe the only one, on the offensive line last season (when he got to play). But despite being listed as the starter at left guard on the team’s official depth chart — which even Mike Tomlin admits isn’t worth much — Dotson appears to be yet another Steelers story line worth watching (hello, T.J. Watt and James Washington). He returned to practice for the first time Sunday after missing the first two and a half weeks with an undisclosed injury. And it was a curious choice of words for Tomlin to say he “hasn’t done anything to earn first-team reps.” Yes, Tomlin acknowledged it was great to have Dotson back, but he’s known for saying what he means and meaning what he says, and in this case he could’ve simply said Dotson hadn’t practiced until now, so they’ll wait and see on his progress.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Eagles’ Jason Croom Done For Year?

Eagles tight end Jason Croom is believed to have suffered a season-ending knee injury (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). This was, unfortunately, expected after Croom was carted off during Thursday night’s preseason game against the Patriots. Croom will undergo an MRI to confirm his status, but non-contact knee injuries...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Kevin Dotson’s PFF grade from Week 1 of the preseason set an extremely high bar

It had been a rough preseason for Steelers second-year guard Kevin Dotson. First, his conditioning was called into question in a report following mandatory minicamp. Next, he had an ankle injury the first day of training camp which kept him out of action until recently. On top of that, when Dotson did return it was highly scrutinized that he was not instantly put on the starting offensive line.

Comments / 0

Community Policy