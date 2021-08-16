Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Paysafe Stock Sinks After Third-Quarter Guidance Miss

By Tony Owusu
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjPW2_0bT7HR1X00

Shares of Paysafe, the digital commerce solutions company, fall sharply after the company misses third-quarter guidance.

Author:

Shares of digital commerce solutions company Paysafe (PSFE) - Get Report fell sharply Monday after the company missed third-quarter guidance.

For the third quarter, the company said it expects revenue of between $360 million and $375 million. Analysts had been calling for revenue of $384.4 million.

The company reported a second-quarter profit of 1 cent a share on revenue of $384 million. Earnings matched analysts' expectations while revenue at Paysafe topped forecasts of $378.5 million.

"We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," said CEO Philip McHugh.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance between $1.53 billion and $1.55 billion. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1.55 billion.

Institutional Property Advisors Brokers $110 Million Multifamily Sale In Oceanside

  • 9 minutes ago

"In total, we remain confident in our 2021 outlook and the years ahead as we continue to see the combination of our eCommerce gateway, digital wallets, online banking, and eCash solutions as a true differentiator in the market," McHugh said.

Paysafe shares dropped 13.5% to $8.82 on Monday.

The company reported a 23% increase in adjusted revenue year-over-year, with North American iGaming growth reaching 48% revenue growth.

The company went public at the end of March in a special-purpose-acquisition, or blank-check, deal with Foley Trasimene Acquisition.

The stock has fallen more than 10% since its debut.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinks#Stock#Ceo#Differentiator#Paysafe Stock Sinks After#Psfe#Igaming#Ecommerce#Ecash#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.260-$6.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.NICE also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.510-$1.610 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.07 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will post sales of $110.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.75 million to $112.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.260-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.48 million.Alteryx also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.420-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.18 billion-$8.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion.
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks sink with Walmart, Home Depot earnings in focus

U.S. stock indexes were lower Tuesday morning as investors digested earnings from big retailers and awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 299 points, or 0.84%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.65% and 0.82%, respectively. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 on Monday closed at record highs for a fifth straight session.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Robinhood Stock Sinks After Warning Spooks Traders

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) just made its earnings debut as a publically traded company, but it looks as though investors are brushing off a second-quarter profit beat, as well as a 131% year-over-year surge in revenue, after the company warned its growth could soon turn sluggish. The financial services name added that a slowdown in trading activity in the current quarter -- especially among retail traders -- could impact revenue, which got a massive boost in the second quarter thanks to a cryptocurrency frenzy. In particular, Dogecoin was a major contributor to HOOD's revenue growth.
Financial Reportsbiztimes.biz

Deere: Fiscal Q3 earnings snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. — Deere & Co. today reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.67 billion. On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of $5.32. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.49 per share.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.10 million-$253.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.24 million.ZIX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.150 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $713 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.13 million. Shares...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.370-$1.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.65 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.540-$5.650 EPS.
StocksInvestorPlace

ContextLogic Stock Faces Key Test After Double Miss Quarterly Results

A week after a disappointing earnings report sent shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) plunging almost 21%, WISH stock hovers just above its 12-month low of $6.14 a share. At one point on Aug. 13, shares were down 28.9% from the previous day’s close. The hits kept coming, as one influential analyst said the company’s outlook implied “significant damage” to its business model.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofAMCR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 166,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,934. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.SpartanNash also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Sinking Today

NRx plans to sell more than 2.7 million shares and stock options to investors in a private placement deal. The offering is expected to raise around $30 million in gross proceeds, which NRx intends to use to advance its pipeline candidates and market COVID-19 drug Zyesami. What happened. Shares of...
StocksFOXBusiness

Nasdaq leads broad stock rally, oil sinks to $62 level

U.S. stock indexes rallied Friday, but were unable to shake off losses for the week as investors remained cautious over the timeline of the Federal Reserve’s plans to taper its asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 225 points, or 0.64%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Alcon Stock Jumps After Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance

Shares of Alcon (ALC) - Get Report jumped on Wednesday after the eye-care specialist reported estimate-beating second-quarter results and full-year guidance. The Geneva company reported adjusted earnings of 56 cents a share, swinging from a loss of 21 cents a year earlier, as revenue increased 74% to $2.11 billion. Analysts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy