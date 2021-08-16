Paysafe Stock Sinks After Third-Quarter Guidance Miss

Shares of Paysafe, the digital commerce solutions company, fall sharply after the company misses third-quarter guidance.

Shares of digital commerce solutions company Paysafe (PSFE) - Get Report fell sharply Monday after the company missed third-quarter guidance.

For the third quarter, the company said it expects revenue of between $360 million and $375 million. Analysts had been calling for revenue of $384.4 million.

The company reported a second-quarter profit of 1 cent a share on revenue of $384 million. Earnings matched analysts' expectations while revenue at Paysafe topped forecasts of $378.5 million.

"We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," said CEO Philip McHugh.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance between $1.53 billion and $1.55 billion. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1.55 billion.

"In total, we remain confident in our 2021 outlook and the years ahead as we continue to see the combination of our eCommerce gateway, digital wallets, online banking, and eCash solutions as a true differentiator in the market," McHugh said.

Paysafe shares dropped 13.5% to $8.82 on Monday.

The company reported a 23% increase in adjusted revenue year-over-year, with North American iGaming growth reaching 48% revenue growth.

The company went public at the end of March in a special-purpose-acquisition, or blank-check, deal with Foley Trasimene Acquisition.

The stock has fallen more than 10% since its debut.