Lou Hanman (Caves) debuts new solo project All Away Lou with “Looks Right” (listen)

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Away Lou is the new solo project of Philly-via-UK punk staple Lou Hanman (who sings in Caves and the now-defunct Flamingo50 and has also played in RVIVR, Thin Lips, Worriers, Queen of Jeans, Katie Ellen, and Mikey Erg's band), and she just released her debut single, "Looks Right," on Specialist Subject Records. It was recorded in Philly with Thin Lips' Kyle Pulley, and features Lou on all instruments, it's a catchy indie-punk song that fans of Lou's other bands should find instantly satisfying. Listen below.

