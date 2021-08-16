Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

This ‘Demonic’ film came together during the pandemic with high-tech tools and a low budget

By Peter Larsen
Los Angeles Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeill Blomkamp didn’t plan to spend the last year shooting the low-budget, high-tech horror movie “Demonic” around his own British Columbia home. But that’s just what the director of sci-fi films such as “District 9” and “Elysium” did when he realized in early 2020 that the sci-fi thriller he planned to shoot in the deserts of New Mexico wasn’t going to happen for the foreseeable future.

www.dailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carly Pope
Person
Neill Blomkamp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Horror Film#Demonic#Pandemic#Sci Fi#District 9#Paranormal Activity#Oats Studios#Un#Vr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Moviesmxdwn.com

‘The Suicide Squad’ Grosses $4.1M Thursday Night, Now Biggest R-Rated Film During Pandemic

James Gunn had the option to direct any film for DC Entertainment, as they wanted his talents for their next big hit, and chose to essentially re-do a critically panned blockbuster (that was considered a failure even by many who saw the original comic book adaptation in theaters). This new and revamped iteration of the similarly titled 2016 film, The Suicide Squad raked in $4.1 million on Thursday night, making it the biggest R-rated film since the start of the pandemic. What’s really worth noting is the showtimes began at 7 pm, which highlights the large audiences per viewing in such a limited time frame.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Demonic: We Chat With Neill Blomkamp About His First Horror Film

Demonic is out this week, and we recently got to have a chat with director Neill Blomkamp about his first official foray into the horror genre. The film stars Carly Pope (Elysium), Chris William Martin (The Age of Adaline, Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, The Vampire Diaries), and Michael Rogers (Siren, The Blacklist, Supernatural), and will utilize volumetric capture that turns actors into geometric objects. It makes for some crazy visuals, and in a film like the one Blomkamp is made, it adds to the terror. It is trippy to see, and he goes into great detail about the process of using this tech in the film. Watch our interview below.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

How Heritage Film Institutions Are Coping With a 'Missing Arm' During the Pandemic

Restoring, archiving and screening are the three pillars of film archives and cinematheques. During the pandemic, they have somehow had to stay standing with one of those pillars crumbling to the ground. “Archives have had a missing arm,” as Frédéric Bonnaud, head of the Cinémathèque Française puts it. More from...
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Demonic’ review: Neat tech leads to awful horror

Demonic sure sounds like a good idea on paper. Directed by Neil Blomkamp of District 9 fame, the film uses volumetric capture technology that turns its actors into geometric shapes. It is the most ever used in a film and should theoretically lead to a more immersive experience for the audience. Sure, the story about a mother, daughter, and unleashed demons is uninspired. Yes, Blomkamp’s biggest hit was over a decade ago. Still, there is no way this film can’t be good.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Neill Blomkamp on the New Technology of ‘Demonic’ and the ‘District 9’ Sequel

Twelve years ago, South African-Canadian filmmaker Neill Blomkamp burst on the scene with “District 9,” the rare sci-fi film that was appreciated in its time, landing four Oscar noms, including one for best picture. Now, Blomkamp is wading into horror territory with “Demonic,” which follows a woman named Carly (Carly Pope) who uses technology to delve into her troubled history with her mother — and begins to realize evil forces might have been at play. “Demonic” hits theaters and VOD on Aug. 20. You shot this film last year at the height of the pandemic. Can you talk about where the...
Movies/Film

‘District 10’ Will be “Stripped Down” and “Bare Bones,” Says Neil Blomkamp

South African-Canadian filmmaker Neill Blomkamp took the moviegoing world by storm in 2009 with his debut feature, District 9. Racking up Academy Award nominations and the respect of his peers and fans alike, Blomkamp has struggled since then to recapture that magic. In that light, the announcement that he would be returning to the gritty world of aliens and social unrest to make District 10 wasn’t too much of a surprise. If all goes according to plan, the true pleasant surprise would be that the sequel will be just as minimalist and small-scale as the original.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Where Was Demonic Filmed?

Directed by Oscar-nominated South African-Canadian filmmaker Neill Blomkamp, ‘Demonic’ is a science-fiction horror movie that revolves around Carly, a woman who is still dealing with traumatic nightmares that remind her of her mother’s horrifying actions decades ago. When Carly uses modern technological advancements to have a conversation with her estranged mother, the decades-old rift comes to the fore, and she ends up unleashing terrifying demons that put the lives of those near her in danger.
Moviesthatshelf.com

Demonic Review: Drag Me to Hell

In 2009, director Neill Blomkamp exploded onto the movie scene with his knockout debut feature, District 9. District 9 is an unassailable classic. It’s a smart, thrilling, effects-driven sci-fi flick that wowed audiences on its way to a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. For a while Blomkamp looked like...
MoviesCinema Blend

Neill Blomkamp Talks 'Demonic,' And We Debate The Quintessential Baseball Movie

Director Neill Blomkamp joins the show to discuss his latest horror feature, Demonic. He explains the very new technology used to create the digital subconscious captured in the film, how the pandemic actually brought him back to feature filmmaking sooner than he expected, an upcoming sequel to District 9, and his lost Aliens 5 script.
ReligionPaste Magazine

Cyberpunk Possession Meets a Perplexing Plot in Demonic

Catholicism gets the Conjuring superstar treatment with a cyberpunk twist in Demonic, South African-Canadian director Neill Blomkamp’s latest sci-fi feature. Though the film’s virtual possession plot line delivers a few genuinely creepy moments, its insistence on positioning the Vatican as a radical nemesis to spiritual evil feels incredibly misguided—if not outright laughable.
Moviesbadfeelingmag.com

Neill Blomkamp on Demonic, his surprise new horror film shot during lockdown

It’s been five years since we last had a feature film from South-African-born writer-director Neil Blomkamp. Blomkamp came out of the gate strong with his incredible feature debut District 9 in 2009, a thrilling sci-fi blockbuster that channeled the political situation in South Africa through a fascinating alien lens. Next came the Matt Damon-starring sci-fi adventure Elysium, followed by the disappointing robot-meets-E.T romp Chappie in 2016. After years of announcements of Blomkamp’s potential involvement in major IP properties including Aliens and Robocop that never materialized, Blompkamp is now back with Demonic, a sci-fi/horror mashup unlike anything the filmmaker has released so far.
Moviesbuckscountycouriertimes.com

District 9 director Neill Blomkamp had 'simmering dread' on his mind for Demonic movie

“Demonic” isn’t the comeback Neill Blomkamp had planned on, but it is the movie that the times demanded. Blomkamp, the South Africa-born and Canada-based writer and director, made a major impact in Hollywood more than a decade ago as the Academy Award-nominated co-writer and director of the darkly satirical science-fiction adventures “District 9” (2009), “Elysium” (2013) and “Chappie” (2015). All three films combined bold concepts, wildly innovative imagery and sharp social commentary.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Neill Blomkamp Talks More ‘Elysium’ Films & Alludes To Ridley Scott Killing The ‘Alien 5’ Idea

Director Neill Blomkamp is out promoting his horror film ‘Demonic” and he spoke with our very own Rodrigo Perez for The Playlist podcast. During that chat, we learned some interesting things about the fate of his never-made “Alien 5” that attempted to bring back Sigourney Weaver‘s Ellen Ripley. Along with the filmmaker’s desire to return to the world of his fantastically designed sci-fi actioner “Elysium.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy