I’d like to preface this by saying that this is not a post about Gio Reyna, but rather I’d like to use him as an example to discuss how we judge our players’ performances. Obviously, every piece of info or every opinion we read on the internet should be taken with a grain of salt. After all, anyone can say anything, and to some extent, that’s the beauty of it. But in the case of all of us excited USMNT fans drooling about our young players, it’s easy to browse social media and get lost in the idea that everything they do on the field is positive, especially if you’re not watching the game.