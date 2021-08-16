Cancel
Former Jets Head Coach Joe Walton Passes Away at 85

By John B
ganggreennation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Jets head coach Joe Walton passed away on Sunday. He was 85 years old. Walton served as Jets offensive coordinator in 1981 and 1982 before replacing Walt Michaels as head coach. In seven seasons, he posted a 53-57-1 record twice making the Playoffs. His career took an interesting turn...

