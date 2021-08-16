Jets Waive Kicker Chris Naggar
The Jets have waived kicker Chris Naggar. Naggar was 1 for 2 on field goal attempts in Saturday night’s preseason opener. The miss came from 53 yards. That’s no easy kick. It’s difficult to blame a kicker for missing one from that distance. However, Naggar probably needed to do something exceptional to earn the team’s trust. He was an undrafted rookie signing out of SMU a few months back. Because of that, he likely had a higher threshold to prove his worth than a veteran with a resume of success would have had.www.ganggreennation.com
Comments / 0