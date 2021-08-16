Cancel
Live Nation to require proof of vaccination or negative test result for artists, concertgoers, and staff

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive Nation, one of the largest live entertainment companies in North America, will require all artists, members of their crew, and attendees to show a proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, according to a Rolling Stone report. Live Nation employees will be required to receive a full vaccination. The rules will kick in on October 4 and be enforced only in states permitted by law.

Public HealthPosted by
Magic 1470AM

Live Nation Wants Receipts You’re COVID-19 Free

Okay so, if you're a anti-vaxxer/masker this is going to be a big bummer to hear. Live Nation Entertainment just announced all ticket holders will have to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test, to enter any of their events. This mandate will go into effect and be strictly enforced on October 4, 2021. The are the largest entertainment company on the planet for live shows and promotes, operates and manages ticket sales here in the U.S. and around the globe.
