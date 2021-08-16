Live Nation to require proof of vaccination or negative test result for artists, concertgoers, and staff
Live Nation, one of the largest live entertainment companies in North America, will require all artists, members of their crew, and attendees to show a proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, according to a Rolling Stone report. Live Nation employees will be required to receive a full vaccination. The rules will kick in on October 4 and be enforced only in states permitted by law.www.thefader.com
