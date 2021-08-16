Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

How to stay entertained on vacation

thekatynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking at ways to keep yourself entertained while on vacation or while travelling. The last thing on your mind while planning that long-awaited vacation is the flight. However, travelling to a place may necessitate mid-to-long-haul flights. Staying amused for up to six hours in an aeroplane cabin where you can’t play online may seem impossible. Still, with a bit of planning and imagination, there are plenty of activities to keep you occupied. That manner, your long flight will pass you by in a flash.

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Bloggers#Entertainment#Vacation#Travel Journal#Plan Trips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Worldharvardmagazine.com

How to Take a European Bike Vacation

Ten years after his graduation from law school, Michael J. Lyon, J.D. ’84, took his first European bike trip. He wanted to spend time riding alongside his uncle, an eccentric, intelligent man who had taken several bike trips through Eastern Europe, among other unique expeditions, during the Cold War. Lyon planned a trip for France. He found a good route—from Bordeaux, through the French Basque area, over the Pyrenees—and flew with his uncle to Paris, their bikes packed in large boxes. “All I had was a magazine article and a map,” he says. “We just started out, and we rode.”
LifestyleVindy.com

How I spent my summer vacation

During elementary school, the first assignment of every year was to write an essay titled, “How I Spent My Summer Vacation.”. Back then, summer vacation was three months of playing baseball, bicycles, camping and pestering siblings. Somewhere along the way, without meaning to, I morphed into an adult. I’ve just...
FitnessKMOV

How to Eat Healthy Again Following a Vacation

Congrats. You found time to get away on a well-deserved vacation. But now that you're back, you need to get your eating habits back on track, too. Dr. Whitney Linsenmeyer from Saint Louis University shares some tips.
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

Sandals treating Olympians to free vacation stays

Olympic athletes from the islands where Sandals Resorts International operates have been gifted with complimentary vacation stays by Adam Stewart, executive chairman. Olympians who medaled in the just-concluded Olympic Games in Tokyo will each receive one complimentary no-limit on nights' stay in the highest room category at any Sandals or Beaches resort across the region, complete with BMW transfers from their homes, if applicable, to the resort of choice.
Travelsoundsandcolours.com

How to Plan a Luxurious Vacation Trip to the Caribbean

In planning a luxurious vacation trip to the Caribbean, you need to ask yourself a few questions such as who is going as well as what you want to do when you get to your destination. It is also a good idea to decide primarily when you intend to go as well as the length of your stay. Even if you are planning a luxurious vacation trip, it is still essential for you to have a good idea of how much you are willing to spend. The answers to these questions will help you when it comes to better planning. This article lists down in detail some of the most useful tips that you need to keep in mind to be able to plan an extravagant vacation trip to the Caribbean.
Lifestylemoneytalksnews.com

How to Save Up for Your Next Vacation

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. Saving money for your next vacation is a great goal, but it’s often easier said than done. If you’re like the rest of us, most of your money is spoken for before you even get it. To save up...
Photographytravelawaits.com

How To Take Better Vacation Photos: 15 Composition Tips

More than a billion photographs are taken every day. But how many of those images leave a lasting impression? How many make you want to go to the place where it was taken? If they do, then they almost certainly use the principles of good composition. Powerful photos are rarely snapshots.
JobsCharlotte Stories

How to Return to Work Feeling Refreshed After Vacation

Returning to work after a break is daunting for many of us. This is particularly difficult for people who work remotely. Returning to a physical office makes the transition easier, as the environment prompts your brain to turn off the holiday mode. Discover a few tips from experts that should help you psych yourself up.
Travelsamantha-brown.com

How to Orchestrate an Easy Return from Vacation

We can get so caught up in planning a vacation, but naturally forget or have little time for the coming home. If I have time (and sometimes that’s a BIG IF), I like to buy some things for my fridge after a long exhausting journey home. Nothing crazy, just enough for one or two meals. No one likes to come home after 10 hours of being in transit just to turn around and buy milk.
Lifestylethekatynews.com

Going On A Vacation Soon? Here’s How To Get Around In Luxury

Folding your sleeves at work for a month or months will leave you tired. An easy way out of such a mental and body burn-out is heading for a vacation. It will rekindle your enthusiasm and energy, especially when you go with special people. If you have some cash to spare, planning for a luxurious trip is a great idea.
Food & Drinkspublicola.com

On Vacation

Public service announcement: PubliCola will be on vacation from August 15 to August 21, returning to regularly scheduled posting on Monday, August 23. Thanks for reading (and supporting), and we’ll see you in a week!
Petskenwoodpress.com

Vacation, stay-cation, or evacuation: tips to keep animals safe

Know before you go! Animal disaster planning for travelers, hosts, and animal sitters. Your home and animal-sitter should have a copy of your Animal Emergency Disaster Plan, (DAP). Put everything in a binder. Leave a DAP binder on the kitchen counter, and put pet Ready Kits and animal shelter in place (SIP) supplies in easy-access locations, near fire extinguishers. Make a Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kit for sitters! Include: work gloves, hard hat, safety goggles, respirator masks, headlamp, and pre-set NOAA radio.
Apparelthezoereport.com

How To Fold Shorts When Packing For Your Last-Minute Summer Vacation

Odds are, no matter how organized you want to be, the night before a vacation usually involves simply throwing sandals, swimsuits, and gauzy dresses haphazardly into your suitcase and trying to squeeze it shut with all your potentially necessary items inside. But, there’s a better way. While folding every. single. item. may seem daunting, finding out the right way to do it can make it much easier. For a summer trip, start in the most obvious place: how to fold shorts.
Travelaudacy.com

My Story of a Magical Vacation and How to Win Yours

It was October of 2019 when my family went on what my children still refer to as the best vacation they've ever been on... a Disney Cruise. My kids are normally a little nervous about new experiences and while they were excited to go before we boarded, they'd been clear with me that there were zero chances of them being left alone in the kid's club. That held until the saw that kid's club. LOL! The kid's club was just one of the things they look back on with that exact level of magic and wonder you want your kids to have on a Disney vacation.
Travelcaribjournal.com

How to Take a Rum Vacation at the Four Seasons Nevis

The Four Seasons Resort Nevis has always been rum-forward. While hotel rum bars are a bit more common today, when the Four Seasons debuted its then-101 Rums Bar in 2014, it was one of the first of its kind. And now, the property is continuing its focus on rum with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy