How to stay entertained on vacation
Looking at ways to keep yourself entertained while on vacation or while travelling. The last thing on your mind while planning that long-awaited vacation is the flight. However, travelling to a place may necessitate mid-to-long-haul flights. Staying amused for up to six hours in an aeroplane cabin where you can’t play online may seem impossible. Still, with a bit of planning and imagination, there are plenty of activities to keep you occupied. That manner, your long flight will pass you by in a flash.thekatynews.com
Comments / 0