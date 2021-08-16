UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after collision in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A motorcyclist died after a collision with another vehicle in East El Paso on Sunday night. Police sent out investigators to review a collision between a Toyota Camry and motorcycle at the intersection of Montwood Drive and Zaragoza Road. The El Paso Police Department identified Thomas Joseph Arreola, 32, as the driver of the motorcycle. He died after being taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.www.ktsm.com
Comments / 0