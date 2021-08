Earlier this week, a video surfaced of two deer that are apparently fighting for food. At first, it looks like poetry is in motion until they start throwing punches. Gay Isber Miller of Sommerville captured the footage during a family get-together at her home. As reported by the NY Post. Miller also said, “We’ve seen it once before that same kind of a fight with them on their hind legs, but that was two bucks so this time we were like ‘look at that, it’s girls that are fighting.’ What’s unique and funny about this is they’re on their hind legs, and they’re in such a fighting mood…they look like alien people.”