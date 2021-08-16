Cancel
Chandler, AZ

Copper Still Moonshine Grill to close Chandler location; last day of operation is Aug. 22

By Alexa D' Angelo
 4 days ago
Copper Still Moonshine Grill announced on Facebook on Aug. 12 that it would close after Aug. 22. "We would like to thank everyone in the Chandler/Ahwatukee area for letting us serve you for the last four years," read the social media post. "You have given us some great memories and relationships that will last our lifetime! Please feel free to come in and say goodbye before we close."

communityimpact.com

