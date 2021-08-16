15th Ave E goes it alone on ‘Business Improvement Area’ after failure of Capitol Hill-wide plan

A proposal to create a Business Improvement Area, or BIA, for the 15th Ave E business district between E Denny Way and E Mercer is officially working its way through the Seattle City Council and looks poised to take effect starting next year. A BIA is an organization run by funds collected directly from local property owners to pay for ongoing improvements directly in the neighborhood. The move follows the failure of expanding Broadway’s BIA, which has been in place since 1986, to the rest of the business districts in Capitol Hill, a move that contributed to the demise of the Capitol Hill Chamber of Commerce in 2019.