Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

15th Ave E goes it alone on ‘Business Improvement Area’ after failure of Capitol Hill-wide plan

By CHS
capitolhillseattle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposal to create a Business Improvement Area, or BIA, for the 15th Ave E business district between E Denny Way and E Mercer is officially working its way through the Seattle City Council and looks poised to take effect starting next year. A BIA is an organization run by funds collected directly from local property owners to pay for ongoing improvements directly in the neighborhood. The move follows the failure of expanding Broadway’s BIA, which has been in place since 1986, to the rest of the business districts in Capitol Hill, a move that contributed to the demise of the Capitol Hill Chamber of Commerce in 2019.

www.capitolhillseattle.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bia#The Seattle City Council#Chs#Olympia Pizza Spaghetti#House#Ave Merchants Association#Hunters Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Henri develops into hurricane as it barrels toward northeast

Tropical storm Henri has developed into a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning, with the storm expected to make landfall in the northeast U.S. as soon as Saturday night. The center noted that areas of the northeast were expected to see hurricane conditions, a storm surge and flooding...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CarsPosted by
The Hill

GM expands Bolt electric car recall to include 73,000 more vehicles

General Motors (GM) announced on Friday that it would be expanding its recall on Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to their defective batteries and potential associated fire risks. GM said in a press release that batteries in these vehicles, which were made by their supplier, LG, could have “two manufacturing...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.

Comments / 2

Community Policy