Tanya Tucker Cancels Six More Shows in August as She Continues to Recover From Hip Surgery

By Carena Liptak
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As she continues to recover from her July hip surgery, Tanya Tucker is wiping her August tour calendar clean. On social media, the singer says she hasn't "been given the green light to travel just yet" by her doctor, and that she will cancel the six concerts previously on her August tour calendar.

Abilene, TX
ABOUT

105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

