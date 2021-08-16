Cancel
Why Should You Know About Outline Formats?

Cover picture for the articleA text written without an outline is like a stream of consciousness. It is impossible to grasp the central idea and extremely difficult to follow the development of thought. Such a text has the right to live in fiction, but it is unacceptable in business or science. Making outlines are an integral part of creating an oral or written text, as it saves your time when working on a draft. The carefully thought-out outline will not allow you to get out of its topic and forget an exciting idea.

