Why Should You Know About Outline Formats?

As an only child, I don’t like sharing. I love having my space, and my things, and my time. So, when I decided I was going to live on campus for my first year of college, I knew I was stepping out of my comfort zone. Not only was I going to live with a stranger, but I also didn’t even meet or talk to her until move-in day. As young adults fresh out of high school, we know very little about sharing a space with someone else effectively. So, for those of you who are currently lost like I was, I’ve put together a guide for you. With move-in day right around the corner, I know you’re probably thinking about other things. Such as, “Can I really fit all of these boxes in my mom’s Toyota Prius?” However, if I could borrow a few moments of your time, these are the most important things I’ve found that make a roommate relationship successful.