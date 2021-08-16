Cancel
Ravens Training Camp Day 20: Ben Cleveland, Trace McSorley Out

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens began preparations for a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers later this week.

Baltimore is dealing with a couple of added injuries.

Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland is dealing with a concussion, according to coach John Harbaugh. Backup quarterback Trace McSorley has a back issue and will be out for a few weeks.

This means that fourth-stringer Kenji Bahar, a local athlete from nearby Calvert Hall College high school, will get an opportunity to take snaps against the Panthers with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

McSorley was 10 of 17 for 71 yards with an interception (49.8 rating) in a 17-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the first preseason game. He also ran for 25 yards on four carries.

McSorley also dealt with back spasms before the game.

"It just started locking up on me before I got down to the stadium," McSorley said. "So, we got it down, got with the doctors, trainers. I tried to loosen it up, get out there, and I tested it out. It felt pretty good to be able to go in and operate and do what I needed to do.

"So, I’m just going to keep working with them, and I feel pretty good right now. So, we’ll just kind of keep trying to keep it loose and see where we go from there, but I’m feeling pretty good about it.”

Cleveland, a third-round pick from Georgia, has missed almost a week of practices. It's unclear when he suffered the injury or how much time he will miss.

He is battling for playing time at left guard but is having a mostly uneven training camp.

Three injured wide receivers — Marquise Brown (hamstring), Miles Boykin (hamstring) and Deon Cain (undisclosed) — ran on the side field during practice. There is no timetable for their return.

