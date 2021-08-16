Google Pixel 5a will be unveiled on August 17, claims new leak
They suggest the upcoming phone will be nearly identical to the Pixel 4a 5G in terms of design. The latest leak also claims the Pixel 5a 5G will be announced on August 17. Earlier this month, leaker Jon Prosser claimed that the Google Pixel 5a will be released on August 26 for $449. A few more details about the Pixel 4a successor have now surfaced, courtesy of Android Police. The publication has managed to get its hands on a few images of Pixel 5a components that Google is sending out to phone repair stores ahead of its announcement.www.androidcentral.com
