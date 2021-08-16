Cancel
Video Games

Rainbow Six Siege’s Osa is basically Mira on attack

PCGamesN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say that the secret of a good attack is a good defence. Well it goes something like that. Anyway, that appears to be the mandate set for Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Crystal Guard, which gives the attackers a transparent deployable shield via new operator Osa. It sounds like a pretty basic inversion of a defender gadget that’s been in the game since launch, but in addition to placing it on the ground, Osa can also attach her shields to windows, or hold one in front of her to push through a hail of bullets.

