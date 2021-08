This story is part of Samsung Event, our full coverage of Samsung Unpacked. Samsung took the wraps off its Z Flip 3 on Wednesday at its virtual August Unpacked event. The Z Flip 3, which is a follow-up to last year's Z Flip and Z Flip 5G, received a nearly $400 price cut. Samsung is hoping this positions it as a foldable that the masses will lap up rather than one for early adopters with lots of cash to spend. The Z Flip 3 starts at $1,000 in the US and £949 in the UK, making it one of the most affordable foldables available, if not the most.