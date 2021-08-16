Take a Trip to the LSD Museum, the Largest Collection of “Blotter Art” in the World

At first blush, the fact that Soviet leader Joseph Stalin once referred to artists as “engineers of the soul” might lead one to believe that he understood and appreciated the transformative power of art. He did indeed respect artists, not as exemplars of the freedom of creative expression but as effective agents of propaganda. Hence, from the 1930s when he consolidated political power as dictator until his death in 1953, Stalin insisted that artists in the Soviet Union tow the line of socialist realism, focusing on depictions of ordinary people leading happy and healthy lives in the “proletarian paradise” that he had presumably fostered.