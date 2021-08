Last week, President Biden’s agenda took a big step forward with the U.S. Senate’s overwhelmingly bipartisan vote to pass his $1.1 trillion infrastructure package. This first step toward a deal — the House of Representatives still must pass it — couldn’t come at a better time for Biden, either, as the delta variant of the coronavirus has led to a surge in cases, throwing much of the economic recovery of the past few months into jeopardy. There is also the collapse of Afghanistan’s government Biden must now contend with as he oversees the withdrawal of America’s military presences in the country.