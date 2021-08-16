Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

This ‘Demonic’ film came together during the pandemic with high-tech tools and a low budget

By Peter Larsen
San Bernardino County Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeill Blomkamp didn’t plan to spend the last year shooting the low-budget, high-tech horror movie “Demonic” around his own British Columbia home. But that’s just what the director of sci-fi films such as “District 9” and “Elysium” did when he realized in early 2020 that the sci-fi thriller he planned to shoot in the deserts of New Mexico wasn’t going to happen for the foreseeable future.

www.sbsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carly Pope
Person
Neill Blomkamp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Horror Film#Demonic#Pandemic#Sci Fi#District 9#Paranormal Activity#Oats Studios#Un#Vr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Moviesmxdwn.com

‘The Suicide Squad’ Grosses $4.1M Thursday Night, Now Biggest R-Rated Film During Pandemic

James Gunn had the option to direct any film for DC Entertainment, as they wanted his talents for their next big hit, and chose to essentially re-do a critically panned blockbuster (that was considered a failure even by many who saw the original comic book adaptation in theaters). This new and revamped iteration of the similarly titled 2016 film, The Suicide Squad raked in $4.1 million on Thursday night, making it the biggest R-rated film since the start of the pandemic. What’s really worth noting is the showtimes began at 7 pm, which highlights the large audiences per viewing in such a limited time frame.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

How Heritage Film Institutions Are Coping With a ‘Missing Arm’ During the Pandemic

Restoring, archiving and screening are the three pillars of film archives and cinematheques. During the pandemic, they have somehow had to stay standing with one of those pillars crumbling to the ground. “Archives have had a missing arm,” as Frédéric Bonnaud, head of the Cinémathèque Française puts it. Bonnaud was among a number of experts who gathered for a Locarno Film Festival panel discussion on the future of heritage cinema online, and the challenges posed to exhibition by COVID-19. With their three precious screening rooms closed, the Cinémathèque Française rushed to create an online platform to continue showing some of their cinematic treasures...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Demonic: We Chat With Neill Blomkamp About His First Horror Film

Demonic is out this week, and we recently got to have a chat with director Neill Blomkamp about his first official foray into the horror genre. The film stars Carly Pope (Elysium), Chris William Martin (The Age of Adaline, Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, The Vampire Diaries), and Michael Rogers (Siren, The Blacklist, Supernatural), and will utilize volumetric capture that turns actors into geometric objects. It makes for some crazy visuals, and in a film like the one Blomkamp is made, it adds to the terror. It is trippy to see, and he goes into great detail about the process of using this tech in the film. Watch our interview below.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Demonic’: Film Review

It’s been 12 years since South African Peter Jackson protégé Neill Blomkamp made a commercial and critical splash with District 9, an inventive melding of punchy sci-fi action, out-there humor and apartheid allegory. He graduated to star-driven Hollywood studio fare four years later, bringing socioeconomic commentary but less originality to Elysium, then took a goofy detour in 2015, his storytelling skills faltering as he considered the troubled collision of humanity with technology in Chappie. But even with lowered expectations, it’s disappointing that he returns after a six-year absence with the thoroughly humdrum horror of Demonic. A cheapie shot during the pandemic...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Neill Blomkamp on the New Technology of ‘Demonic’ and the ‘District 9’ Sequel

Twelve years ago, South African-Canadian filmmaker Neill Blomkamp burst on the scene with “District 9,” the rare sci-fi film that was appreciated in its time, landing four Oscar noms, including one for best picture. Now, Blomkamp is wading into horror territory with “Demonic,” which follows a woman named Carly (Carly Pope) who uses technology to delve into her troubled history with her mother — and begins to realize evil forces might have been at play. “Demonic” hits theaters and VOD on Aug. 20. You shot this film last year at the height of the pandemic. Can you talk about where the...
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Demonic’ review: Neat tech leads to awful horror

Demonic sure sounds like a good idea on paper. Directed by Neil Blomkamp of District 9 fame, the film uses volumetric capture technology that turns its actors into geometric shapes. It is the most ever used in a film and should theoretically lead to a more immersive experience for the audience. Sure, the story about a mother, daughter, and unleashed demons is uninspired. Yes, Blomkamp’s biggest hit was over a decade ago. Still, there is no way this film can’t be good.
Movies/Film

‘District 10’ Will be “Stripped Down” and “Bare Bones,” Says Neil Blomkamp

South African-Canadian filmmaker Neill Blomkamp took the moviegoing world by storm in 2009 with his debut feature, District 9. Racking up Academy Award nominations and the respect of his peers and fans alike, Blomkamp has struggled since then to recapture that magic. In that light, the announcement that he would be returning to the gritty world of aliens and social unrest to make District 10 wasn’t too much of a surprise. If all goes according to plan, the true pleasant surprise would be that the sequel will be just as minimalist and small-scale as the original.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

DEMONS and DEMONS 2 UHD from Synapse Films

Lamberto Bava’s Italian Horror Classics make their North American UHD Debuts on October 19th from Synapse Films. They will make cemeteries their cathedrals and the cities will be your tombs… in 4K UHD and remastered Blu-ray!. Regarded by horror fans the world over as two of the greatest Italian horror...
MoviesCinema Blend

Neill Blomkamp Talks 'Demonic,' And We Debate The Quintessential Baseball Movie

Director Neill Blomkamp joins the show to discuss his latest horror feature, Demonic. He explains the very new technology used to create the digital subconscious captured in the film, how the pandemic actually brought him back to feature filmmaking sooner than he expected, an upcoming sequel to District 9, and his lost Aliens 5 script.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Neill Blomkamp Talks ‘Demonic,’ ‘Alien 5,’ New Volumetric Tech & More [Deep Focus Podcast]

The Deep Focus podcast is back, and this week, we have filmmaker Neill Blomkamp, known for “District 9,” “Elysium,” and blending sci-fi with socio-political commentary and envelope-pushing technology. Blomkamp’s latest film, “Demonic,” does all that with a little bit of a twist. It’s his first supernatural horror film that takes him outside of his comfort zone of sci-fi, and it’s seemingly less heavy on the socio-political observation. That said, as the film seems to implicate the Vatican, feature nefarious doctors and scientists, and traffic in conspiracy theories—to say more is to get into spoiler-ish territory— “Demonic” has an entire aspect of it that seems to hum with the existential anxiety and dread of our modern age.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Neill Blomkamp Talks More ‘Elysium’ Films & Alludes To Ridley Scott Killing The ‘Alien 5’ Idea

Director Neill Blomkamp is out promoting his horror film ‘Demonic” and he spoke with our very own Rodrigo Perez for The Playlist podcast. During that chat, we learned some interesting things about the fate of his never-made “Alien 5” that attempted to bring back Sigourney Weaver‘s Ellen Ripley. Along with the filmmaker’s desire to return to the world of his fantastically designed sci-fi actioner “Elysium.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy