This ‘Demonic’ film came together during the pandemic with high-tech tools and a low budget

The Deep Focus podcast is back, and this week, we have filmmaker Neill Blomkamp, known for “District 9,” “Elysium,” and blending sci-fi with socio-political commentary and envelope-pushing technology. Blomkamp’s latest film, “Demonic,” does all that with a little bit of a twist. It’s his first supernatural horror film that takes him outside of his comfort zone of sci-fi, and it’s seemingly less heavy on the socio-political observation. That said, as the film seems to implicate the Vatican, feature nefarious doctors and scientists, and traffic in conspiracy theories—to say more is to get into spoiler-ish territory— “Demonic” has an entire aspect of it that seems to hum with the existential anxiety and dread of our modern age.