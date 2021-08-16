Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers from top NFL model that predicted A.J. Brown's huge season
The preseason just began, but injuries are already starting to pile up. Dak Prescott's shoulder ailment is a cause for concern in Dallas, while first-round pick Rashod Bateman is out until September due to a groin injury. While there's no substitute for Prescott, Bateman being sidelined presents an opportunity for an old face in a new place. Sammy Watkins is attempting to kickstart his once-promising career in Baltimore, and Bateman's absence puts Watkins firmly on the radar as one of the potential 2021 Fantasy football sleepers.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0