Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers from top NFL model that predicted A.J. Brown's huge season

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe preseason just began, but injuries are already starting to pile up. Dak Prescott's shoulder ailment is a cause for concern in Dallas, while first-round pick Rashod Bateman is out until September due to a groin injury. While there's no substitute for Prescott, Bateman being sidelined presents an opportunity for an old face in a new place. Sammy Watkins is attempting to kickstart his once-promising career in Baltimore, and Bateman's absence puts Watkins firmly on the radar as one of the potential 2021 Fantasy football sleepers.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
A.j. Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Season#Titans#American Football#Chiefs#Adp#Sportsline#Non Ppr#Raiders#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Analyzing Day 16 of the 49ers Quarterback Comeptition

COSTA MESA -- Here's what happened on Day 16 of the 49ers quarterback competition between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. Keep in mind, the 49ers practiced against the Los Angeles Chargers. JIMMY GAROPPOLO. Started out hot. Completed 7 of his first 8 pass attempts, including a deep 50-yard touchdown pass...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football WR Rankings 2021: Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill lead the way

As the clock ticks down to the start of the 2021 NFL regular season, fantasy football drafts are kicking off at a record pace, and more and more people are trying their hand at the ever-expanding game. Keeping you up to date with the latest changes and movers as the preseason moves along, here are the latest fantasy football WR rankings for 2021.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni provides scary update on Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni provided an update on quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was scratched from Thursday’s preseason game due to an illness. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to take on the New England Patriots in their second game of the preseason. Shortly before the game started, the Eagles announced that quarterback Jalen Hurts would not play due to an illness, paving the way for Joe Flacco to get the start. Reports indicated that the illness was not COVID-19 related shortly after the announcement, and an update was provided right after the game.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow speaks out on beating Jalen Ramsey during scrimmage with Rams

In the way that so many smaller, under-the-radar slot receivers do, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has consistently been a guy who simply gets open when it matters most. Dubbed “Third-and-Renfrow” for his propensity to move the chains on the most crucial down, he showed his chops to the max on Wednesday in the Raiders’ joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

NFL Predictions 2021: Daniel Jones, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is an important one for a few quarterbacks this season. Younger players at the position are looking to cement themselves among the elite in the NFL, while some are trying to prove that they should be the team’s franchise signal-caller. Among the most intriguing names this season to watch will be Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones, and Baker Mayfield.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

Fantasy Football: 5 rookies to steer clear of in your 2021 draft

With the NFL preseason underway, Fantasy Football drafts are now going to be taking place at a rapid pace until the regular season begins. Proven players are typically taken early in drafts, with the running back position still reigning supreme in fantasy football. But with everyone looking for guys that carry upside, rookies are sometimes a solid option as they could earn an expanded role with their respective team as the season progresses.
NFLchatsports.com

New report makes it seem like Cardinals wasted their money on J.J. Watt

(Photo by Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK) J.J. Watt. After giving him a contract worth almost $30 million earlier this year, the Arizona Cardinals reportedly plan to significantly reduce J.J. Watt’s time on the field in 2021. Heading into the 2021 season, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Buccaneers first-stringers in danger of losing jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Coming into the season as NFL champions and aiming to repeat in the 2021-22 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become the first champion in NFL history to bring back all 22 starters from their Super Bowl-winning team. Having said that, there are a few players on this deep and dynamic Super Bowl-winning Bucs squad who are in danger of losing their starting spot before the upcoming season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Free Agents Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace Should Consider Signing

Following a 20-13 win at Soldier Field against the Miami Dolphins in the preseason opener, there is a lot to be excited about in The Windy City. In his preseason rookie debut, Justin Fields showcased his elite athleticism and 4.4 speed. Rushing for one touchdown and throwing for another, Fields gave NFL fans a glimpse of his rare talent at the QB position. Making a few nice throws on the run across his body, Fields showed he can be a very serious threat to an NFL defense once he gets out of the pocket.
NFLErie Times-News

Fantasy football draft: Who to select with No. 2 overall pick

Well, you missed out on the No. 1 pick in your upcoming fantasy football draft, but you did secure the second selection. Assuming Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey goes first overall as most every set of preseason player rankings project, who do you go with at No. 2?. Below, we...
NFLNOLA.com

Fantasy football 2021 wide receiver tier rankings

Wondering which wide receivers to draft for your fantasy team? Spencer Urquhart (@spencertheguru) breaks the position down by tiers so you'll know who to target on draft day and where to target them. NOTE: These rankings and target ranges are based on 12 team PPR scoring settings. Tier 1: The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy