Hillsboro, NH

Go back in time with History Alive

Concord Monitor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory Alive will hold its annual event in Hillsborough on Aug. 21 and 22. Are you curious about what native people used to live, and enjoy hiking, fishing, and exploring in New Hampshire where we now live? As a precursor to the 250th celebration of its town, this year’s special focus of Hillsborough’s History Alive Weekend will be on the Abenakis who lived in our area before the town was formed plus what kind of environment and forest the first white settlers found upon their arrival. At the Hillsborough Center site, we will focus on the native inhabitants and the natural environment here before the town was founded.

