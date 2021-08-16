'Chocobo Racing': A Very Professional and Not-at-All-Ridiculous Masterpiece Revisited

Parappa the Rapper was one of my most meaningful gaming experiences of all time, and I never owned it in its native form. Back in the days where game systems were game systems and not entertainment hubs disguised as game systems, my Playstation came with a demo disc. From a bizarre Die Hard game that let you play as the terrorists, too, to Broken Sword and other classics that now look clunky and obsolete, it was one of my earliest experiences in 3D gaming. Most of these demos were forgettable, but then there was Parappa the Rapper. Millennials have a funny overview of video game history. Coming into childhood when the Super Nintendo was all the rage but NES was still the modern-day equivalent of the PS4, we missed the clunky days of Intellivision but saw the graphical evolution, nonetheless. Now, the games we played at seven or eight still hold up thanks to their visual limits making their stylistic choices read more like an art movement and less like a reaction to the limited technology they had to work with.