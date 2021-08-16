'Chocobo Racing': A Very Professional and Not-at-All-Ridiculous Masterpiece Revisited
On January 31, 1997, Final Fantasy VII was released. The video game industry changed that day. As to how it changed, perhaps your first instincts would first point you to the 12.8 million copies that have subsequently sold around the world, or that the game was the unofficial gateway to Japanese role-playing games for the West, or that it redefined the art of video game storytelling. I can't blame you for thinking of such accolades, but you're wrong. No, Final Fantasy VII's real contribution to our beloved gaming landscape is that, without it, we don't have Chocobo Racing.collider.com
