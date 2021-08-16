Local Auburn Club honors freshmen students at annual sendoff

Barbour County Auburn Club officers and board members celebrated incoming Auburn freshmen students from Barbour County at its annual Freshmen Sendoff party. Sydney Wiggins, Daniel Clayton, Madison Moorer, Abigail Odom, Noah Goss, and Peyton Reeves along with their families were honored at the tailgate-themed event where each student was given a gift bag containing Auburn-themed items and a roll of toilet paper for their first Toomer’s Oaks rolling as an Auburn student. Other students who are part of Auburn University’s 2021 Freshman Class from Barbour County include Mary Elizabeth Beuoy, Hailey Palmer and Hunter Cochran.