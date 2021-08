London’s FTSE 250 was down 0.9% at 23,619.58 in afternoon trade on Thursday. Landscape products company Marshalls was the top performer after it lifted its expectations for 2021 and 2022 and reported strong growth in the first half amid supportive market conditions. In the six months to 30 June, pre-tax profit jumped to £38.9m from £1.6m in the first half of 2020 and from £37.1m in the same period two years ago. Meanwhile, revenue was up 42% compared to 2020 at £298.1m, and 6% higher versus 2019.