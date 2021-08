Alabama football needs more from these three players. Over the years, Alabama football has been known as WRU. It started with Julio Jones, but players like Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley carried the torch. The 2017 class brought in three of the best receivers in the history of college football, including a Heisman winner and two Biletnikoff winners. Ruggs, Jeudy and Smith were all drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, and Jaylen Waddle followed suit in the 2018 recruiting class.