Assaria teen arrested after 1-vehicle accident east of Mentor

MENTOR - An Assaria teen was arrested after a pickup he was driving went off the road and into a drainage ditch early Saturday morning. Camden Spano-Lund, 18, of Assaria, was westbound in the 2500 block of E. Mentor Road in a 2000 Chevrolet 1500 pickup when he failed to navigate a curve, went across a field, and dropped into a drainage ditch, Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning. The pickup came to rest on its tires in four feet of water.