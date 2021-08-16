Cancel
Assaria, KS

Assaria teen arrested after 1-vehicle accident east of Mentor

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
MENTOR - An Assaria teen was arrested after a pickup he was driving went off the road and into a drainage ditch early Saturday morning. Camden Spano-Lund, 18, of Assaria, was westbound in the 2500 block of E. Mentor Road in a 2000 Chevrolet 1500 pickup when he failed to navigate a curve, went across a field, and dropped into a drainage ditch, Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning. The pickup came to rest on its tires in four feet of water.

Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

