DJ Snake casts Rick Ross, Rich Brian in new Marvel anthem, ‘Run It’
DJ Snake has recruited Rick Ross and Rich Brian for a new single titled “Run It,” written for Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings soundtrack, set to release on September 3. The sweeping mid-tempo track follows the French producer’s first solo single of 2021 “You Are My High” as well as his first-ever standalone meeting with Malaa on “Ring The Alarm,” both of which were released in July.dancingastronaut.com
Comments / 0