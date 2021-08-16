Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

DJ Snake casts Rick Ross, Rich Brian in new Marvel anthem, ‘Run It’

By Austria Masim
dancingastronaut.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ Snake has recruited Rick Ross and Rich Brian for a new single titled “Run It,” written for Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings soundtrack, set to release on September 3. The sweeping mid-tempo track follows the French producer’s first solo single of 2021 “You Are My High” as well as his first-ever standalone meeting with Malaa on “Ring The Alarm,” both of which were released in July.

dancingastronaut.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Brian
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Dj Snake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#Interscope Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Def Jam Signs Brooklyn Rapper H-D Who Went Viral For Sounding Like JAY-Z

Brooklyn rapper H-D has reportedly signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings according to a social media post from the artist on Wednesday (August 18). Taking to Instagram, he shared a video signing paperwork while tagging Def Jam and EVP of rhythm and lifestyle promotion, Noah Sheer, along with Universal Music Group.
MusicNME

21 Savage teams up with Rich Brian, Warren Hue and Higher Brothers’ Masiwei for ‘Lazy Susan’

21 Savage has released ‘Lazy Susan’, a new single with 88rising artists Rich Brian, Warren Hue, and Higher Brothers’ Masiwei. The song was first teased in the trailer for the upcoming Marvel film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Titled ‘Lazy Susan’, named after the rotating countertop plate found at Chinese restaurants, the track is an upbeat hip-hop cut that sees the four rappers trading verses.
NFLComplex

Drake Says Rick Ross Is ‘the Greatest Rapper Alive’

It takes a GOAT to recognize other greats, which led Drake to make a bold—but not outrageous—claim about Rick Ross. Drizzy took to his IG Stories on Wednesday to share a video of Rozay with OVO’s newest artist, Smiley. In the process, Drake gave Rozay some lofty praise. “The greatest...
CelebritiesComplex

AZ Releases “The Wheel,” Announces ‘Doe or Die 2’ Release Date and Features From Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and More

AZ is ready to make some noise with his upcoming project, Doe or Die 2. Throughout the course of his career, it’s been proven that AZ is one of rap’s rare gems. So, it makes sense that AZ was able to gather a star-studded list of featured acts to appear on the sequel to his debut solo album, with Lil Wayne, Idris Elba, Rick Ross, Conway the Machine, T-Pain, Dave East, and Pete Rock among the guests.
MusicPosted by
Vibe

Rick Ross To Headline Nobody’s Home Music Festival

Rick Ross is set to headline Nobody’s Home Music Festival, which is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 4 in Benton Harbor, Mich. The concert festival, which is free of charge, will be held at Mitchell City Center Park in Benton Harbor and also features a bill that includes performances from G Herbo, Freddie Gibbs, Jay Electronic, Chase B, and more.
WWEPWMania

Parker Boudreaux Teases Rick Ross Project, Buys New Benz

NXT talent Parker Boudreaux took to Twitter and revealed that he recently bought a new Mercedes Benz. He tweeted a photo with the car and wrote- “Just bought a Benz at 23 [smiling face with horns emoji] #Blessed”. Boudreaux then teased that he has been working with rapper Rick Ross....
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Trippie Redd Is A "Rich MF" On Album Highlight With Polo G & Lil Durk

Following the release of Trippie Redd's new album Trip At Knight, fans have been raving about a few of the songs on the tracklist. At the same time, everyone is wondering where the promised collaboration with Drake, titled "Betrayal," has gone after previously being revealed as the third song on the album, but not yet being released on streaming platforms. As we patiently wait for the new Drake x Trippie Redd, people have taken a liking to two songs, in particular, gravitating towards "Matt Hardy 999" with Juice WRLD and "Rich MF" with Polo G and Lil Durk.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Bbno$ Enlists Rich Brian For Smash Mouth-Interpolating Version Of ‘Edamame’

Canadian rapper bbno$’s “edamame” featuring Indonesian hip hop artist Rich Brian gets a new twist—with the original production by Diamond Pistols replaced by the arrangement for Smash Mouth’s “All Star.”. The Shrek-inspired video was made by YouTuber Kanskaart, best known for his song mashups and parodies. The Smash Mouth version...
MoviesMiddletown Press

Swae Lee and Jhené Aiko Team Up for 'In the Dark'

Swae Lee and Jhené Aiko have collaborated on a new single, “In the Dark,” recorded for new Marvel Studios film Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings. The song will appear in the upcoming Marvel movie alongside previously released tracks “Run It” by DJ Snake, Rick Ross, and Rich Brian, and “Lazy Susan” by 21 Savage, along with Rich Brian, Masiwei, and Warren Hue.
Celebritieshot969boston.com

Win Tickets to See Rick Ross!

Rick Ross is taking over Big Night Live on Friday, September 17th… and we’ve got your way into the show! Enter below to win a pair of tickets to the show!
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Tony Romera grants third album single ‘Party On My Own’ with Max Wassen

Tony Romera has revealed the third single from his debut album Introspection, “Party On My Own” featuring Max Wassen. The French house producer and Canadian rapper reflect on moments of melancholy and happiness on the Monstercat-issued track, which follows Romera’s initial pre-album singles “VHS” and “MS69” released, in June and July, respectively. Speaking on the events that sparked the collaborative effort, Romera reflected,
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Jhené Aiko & Swae Lee Reunite On "In The Dark" From The "Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings" Soundtrack

They came together years ago when Swae Lee was featured on Jhené Aiko's "Sativa," and now the two artists sing their way through their new single, "In The Dark." The track is featured on the soundtrack to Marvel's Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings, an action film that is slated for release on September 3. "In The Dark" follows the soundtrack's previous release, “Lazy Susan,” which featured 21 Savage, Warren Hue, Rich Brian, and Masiwei.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

PinkPantheress taps Mura Masa for ‘Just for me’

British singer-songwriter PinkPantheress has teamed up with Mura Masa for a wispy, light-weight expression, “Just for me.” Sitting just under two minutes, the song is said to act as a part two to Pantheress’ “Pain,” released earlier this year. The track is an effortless combination of her own early 2000’s experimental style and Mura Masa’s buoyant yet understated production. After receiving vast acclaim on TikTok, the star has nearly 1 million followers on the video platform as well as approximately 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify. With just six songs in her catalog, Pantheress is rocketing to the top of the charts in a way that would have been unthinkable less than a decade ago.
Detroit, MIHipHopDX.com

50 Cent Shares 'BMF' STARZ Trailer Starring Eminem & Snoop Dogg

Detroit, MI – 50 Cent has given fans their first proper glimpse of his latest — and potentially greatest — TV series. On Thursday (August 19), 50’s STARZ network released the full-length trailer for the highly anticipated drug kingpin drama BMF ahead of its premiere next month. BMF tells the...
MusicNew Haven Register

Dvsn, Ty Dolla $ign Preview Album With New 'Memories' Video

Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign have dropped the video for their new single “Memories.” The track will appear on their collaborative album, Cheers to the Best Memories, which arrives on Friday via OVO Sound. The video’s aesthetic mirrors the retro vibes of the song, which reworks a sample of Silk’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy