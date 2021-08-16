Investigators Announce Probe Into Tesla Autopilot Crashes That Resulted in 17 Injuries and 1 Death

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. Tesla, the world's most frustrating company, simultaneously makes what are widely regarded as the best electric vehicles and most functional and comprehensive charging network while also selling the world's most dangerous and widely abused driver assist features. Thanks to years of the company's misleading marketing of the "Autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving" packages—as well as the frequent wild claims by the extremely online CEO Elon Musk such as the prediction in 2019 that there would be one million Tesla robotaxis by 2020—owners perceive it to be far more capable than it is.