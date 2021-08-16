Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Investigators Announce Probe Into Tesla Autopilot Crashes That Resulted in 17 Injuries and 1 Death

By Entrepreneur Staff
GreenwichTime
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican auto safety regulators opened a formal safety probe into Tesla’s Autopilot program on Friday following a number of crashes that involved emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the probe Monday, pointing out that since January 2018, it found 11 crashes in which Tesla vehicles “encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes." In those, it said, there were 17 injuries and one death.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Autopilot#Tesla Cars#American#Nhtsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Carscesarornelaslaw.com

Tesla’s Autopilot System to Be Investigated by U.S. Auto Safety Regulator

On Monday, U.S. auto safety regulators opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc’s driver assistance system, Autopilot, after a series of crashes involving various Tesla models and emergency vehicles took place. According to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there have been 11 crashes since January 2018, in...
Carschemindnews.com

Tesla Autopilot: The United States launches an official probe into self-driving technology

Following 11 Tesla crashes involving emergency vehicles in 2018, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that it was taking action. The Tesla vehicles “crash directly into the vehicles of first responders” in certain cases, according to the report. Approximately 765,000 Tesla automobiles have been produced since 2014. The...
Carselectricvehiclesresearch.com

Tesla Autopilot: AV or not AV, That is the Question

This week the US federal agency governing road safety has announced an investigation into Tesla and its self-driving car claims, bringing the challenges of autonomous vehicle adoption to the spotlight. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has identified 11 crashes of particular concern, where the vehicle was operating in...
PoliticsPosted by
Vice

The Government Is Finally Catching Up With Tesla's Wild Autopilot Claims

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. Tesla, the world's most frustrating company, simultaneously makes what are widely regarded as the best electric vehicles and most functional and comprehensive charging network while also selling the world's most dangerous and widely abused driver assist features. Thanks to years of the company's misleading marketing of the "Autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving" packages—as well as the frequent wild claims by the extremely online CEO Elon Musk such as the prediction in 2019 that there would be one million Tesla robotaxis by 2020—owners perceive it to be far more capable than it is.
CarsPosted by
Land Line Media

S&S Truck Parts recalls ‘insufficiently visible’ triangle kits

An unknown number of Ningbo Fuding Industrial triangle kits are being recalled by S&S Truck Parts. On Aug. 17, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a recall acknowledgment for S&S Truck Parts. According to the document, the company is recalling certain Ningbo Fuding Industrial triangle kits, model number RT069.
CarsStreetInsider.com

U.S. Investigating Safety Following Tesla (TSLA) Autopilot Crashes

U.S. auto safety regulators released documents Monday that show they have opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
TrafficSFGate

Automated cars, spaceflight targeted by Biden's new NTSB chief

The nation's new chief accident investigator wants to send a message: growing public confusion over automated driving systems in the U.S. is threatening to undermine the potential safety benefits of the technology. Jennifer Homendy took the reins as chairwoman of the National Transportation Safety Board one week ago, just as...
Accidentswashingtonnewsday.com

In an 85 mph roundabout crash, three young parents were slain.

In an 85 mph roundabout crash, three young parents were slain. An inquest heard today that three young people were murdered in a tragic traffic accident when a BMW careered through a roundabout at 85mph. Alex Ford, 28, Scott Simpson, 28, and Jay McEvoy, 33, were all killed after the...
Modesto, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Modesto Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Accident on Woodland Avenue

A 58-year-old Modesto man was killed in a recent single-vehicle crash in Stanislaus County, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The incident involved a Honda sedan and occurred on Woodland Avenue and Clark Avenue. Details on the Single-Vehicle Crash That Claimed the life of a Modesto Man. Officials reported...
Shelby County, INShelbyville News

Drive sober this Labor Day or get pulled over

Labor Day weekend is coming up, and the Shelby County Traffic Safety Partnership is warning residents against drinking and driving. The department is taking part in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization to educate motorists about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving. Now until Sept. 6, officers will be increasing patrols showing zero tolerance for anyone caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
CarsTruth About Cars

NHTSA Considers Increasing Fines for Emission Violations

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is considering increasing penalties for automakers that fail to meet fuel-efficiency requirements. Though this could be considered a restoration of older standards, depending upon your perspective. Shortly before leaving office, President Donald Trump postponed a regulation from the last days of the Obama administration...
CarsNew Haven Register

Why Drivers Pay More for Their Car Insurance When They Are Insuring a Hybrid Vehicle

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Carinsuranceplan.org has launched a new blog post that presents the factors that make car insurance for hybrid vehicles to be more expensive. For more info and free car insurance quotes online, visit https://carinsuranceplan.org/why-car-insurance-for-hybrid-cars-is-more-expensive/. In recent years, hybrid vehicles have become quite popular. Hybrids can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy