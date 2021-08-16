WTF California: California Judge Blasts Prop 47, Democrats Found Plan B in Recall and Quinto Coroners Inquest Coming

On this episode of WTF California podcast, we kick off the week with a thank you to our listeners, we remind folks that come Friday, the coroner’s report will be released in the Angelo Quinto Cases with the Antioch Police Department. We praise a judge who increased bail on a burglary defendant and openly was critical of Prop 47 as well as catch and release. City of Oakland had another homicide, rough weekend in San Jose with sideshows and other activities across the state. Finally, we touch on recall where democrats are worried for Governor Gavin Newsom and it appears media is beginning to push Kevin Paffrath as a fall back as Plan B.