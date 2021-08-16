Cancel
Public Health

George Takei says people ‘willfully unvaccinated’ from COVID should be last in line for priority care

By THERESA BRAINE
CharlotteObserver.com
 4 days ago

Actor and activist George Takei on Sunday said that the “willfully unvaccinated” who refuse to be inoculated against coronavirus should be last in line for priority care. “The willfully unvaccinated who wind up in hospitals from Covid should not receive priority medical care over other very sick or injured people who are as much in urgent need of medical care,” the actor known as Lieutenant Sulu for his years on “Star Trek” said on Twitter.

George Takei
