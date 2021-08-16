Cancel
Tacoma, WA

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Jax

By LocalTalk Contributor
thurstontalk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Jax! He is a 68-pound, 4-year-old, Husky-mix who found his way here via a solo traveling adventure. His medium tri blonde coat is accented by his soulful blue eyes. We have learned a lot about Jax since his arrival, and his micro-chip pointed to Tacoma Humane Society. Unfortunately, it was registered to his owner that had rehomed him in 2019. We did find out his name is Jax, and he is four years old. She also told us he can get out of any fence, as he is a jumper and climber. What makes him run is his fear of fireworks and thunder. Because of this, Jax best fit home would be in the middle of quiet acreage (preferably with a tall wall) where his people are always home. When it thunders at AAP, he is quite comfortable in our kitchen.

www.thurstontalk.com

